Malawi: 4 Killed in Horror Road Crash After Truck Tyre Bursts - - As Three-Year-Old Baby Miraculously Survives

Four people have died in a devastating road accident at Kankhande Village along the M12 Road in Mchinji District, after a burst tyre sent a truck careering into an oncoming motorcycle.

Mchinji Police Publicist Limbani Mpinganjira confirmed the crash happened yesterday, involving a Volvo articulated truck, registration number NE 7828, driven by 47-year-old Peter Kadozo, and an unregistered Lifan motorcycle carrying 29-year-old Zambian national Charles Petro.

According to police, the truck driver lost control after one of the vehicle's front tyres burst, causing the truck to collide head-on with the motorcycle before overturning.

Motorcycle rider Petro and his passenger, Judith Derick -- who had her three-year-old child strapped to her back at the time of the crash -- sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Mchinji District Hospital.

A third victim, 42-year-old Francis Mwafongo, who was travelling in the truck, also died from his injuries after being rushed to hospital.

In a small mercy amid the tragedy, the three-year-old child survived the crash.

Police say investigations into the accident are continuing.