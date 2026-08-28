Nigeria: Haske Promises High-Octane Action for 2026 Yola Polo Tournament

Newly elected President of the Yola Polo Club, Abdulrahman Haske, has announced that the 2026 Yola International Polo Tournament will deliver exceptional elite-level play, bringing together Nigeria's premier clubs for the iconic event.

Revered as the North-East's biggest sporting attraction and premier social showpiece, the week-long festival will run from September 8 to September 13, 2026, at the historic Lamido Musdafa Polo Ground in the Adamawa State capital.

Haske, who also serves as patron of the Haske & Williams polo team, confirmed that tournament preparations have reached an advanced stage.

"No sporting event captures the essence and cultural heritage of the Adamawa Kingdom like our annual polo tournament," Haske declared. He added that since the inaugural edition was played at the Eastern Gate of the Lamido Palace in the mid-1930s, the competition has grown steadily in popularity and prestige.

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The high-stakes fiesta features several coveted trophies, headlined by the Governor's Cup and the legendary Lamido Cup--the oldest prize in the club's 80-plus-year history. Competitors will also clash for the Emir of Mubi Cup, INTEL Cup, ABTI Cup, General Hassan Cup, A.A. Mustapha Cup, and the M.C. Tahir Cup, among others.

Yola Polo Captain Asharaf Yahaya disclosed that over 25 top-tier teams from across the country, alongside several international players, are slated to participate this year.

The tournament will look to build on the momentum of last year's edition, where the Jos Malcomines and home-crowd favorites Yola Haske & Williams dominated the high-goal honors.