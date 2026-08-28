Kenya: Police Deployed As Nairobi Traders Protest Increased Taxes On Imports

Nairobi — Police have been deployed around the Archives, Luthuli Avenue and Railways Roundabout in Nairobi's central business district as traders prepare to march to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) offices in protest against a revised customs valuation benchmark.

The heightened security comes as a section of businesses in the CBD remained closed on Friday, with traders joining a boycott over the increase in the minimum yield for consolidated cargo from Sh2.5 million to Sh3.2 million.

Police officers were stationed at key entry points and along major roads as traders gathered ahead of the planned march to present their grievances to the taxman.

The demonstrations have disrupted business activity along parts of the CBD.

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A spot check by Capital FM revealed closed shops along Moi Avenue, Kenyatta Avenue and Tom Mboya Street.

A trader said the group intends to deliver its grievances directly to the KRA leadership.

"We are hoping to present a memorandum to the KRA commissioner on our grievances. We will continue with these protests until we are heard," the trader said.

The protests follow a decision by KRA to raise the minimum yield used under its simplified clearance arrangement for consolidated cargo.

The benchmark increased by Sh700,000, representing a 28 percent rise from Sh2.5 million, a move that has unsettled small-scale importers who commonly pool their merchandise in shared containers, particularly from China.

Traders in Kamukunji, Gikomba and Nyamakima had earlier threatened to shut their businesses nationwide on Friday in opposition to the review.

They argue that the higher benchmark could increase the cost of importing goods and put further pressure on already narrow profit margins, potentially forcing businesses to raise retail prices or scale down operations.

KRA has, however, rejected the interpretation that the Sh3.2 million figure amounts to a fixed tax on every consolidated container.

The authority says the minimum yield is a risk-management benchmark rather than the actual tax liability, and is used to determine whether shipments qualify for simplified clearance.

According to KRA, the actual customs liability depends on the nature, value and classification of goods in a shipment, alongside other factors such as freight and insurance.

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The authority says traders can also request verification of their cargo outside the simplified arrangement or de-consolidate shipments so that individual importers make separate declarations and pay applicable taxes.

KRA has attributed the review to changes in exchange rates, freight costs and national and East African Community tax laws, as well as efforts to address undervaluation, under-declaration and misclassification of imports.

The revised benchmark took effect on August 21, after the authority granted traders a grace period to prepare for implementation.