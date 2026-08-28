Ghana: Work Begins On 24-Hour Market At Sabon Zongo

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ablekuma Central, Mr Frank Nkansah, has handed over the site for the construction of a 24-hour model market at Sabon Zongo to the contractor, marking the commencement of the project.

The project, when completed, will replace the old Sabon Zongo Market and form part of the government's initiative to establish 24-hour model markets across the country.

The new facility will comprise market stores, a school, clinic, police station, administrative block, office complex for the proposed Women's Bank, livestock bay, food court and a car park.

At the handing-over ceremony, Mr Nkansah urged the contractor, PASSPAAKAY Enterprise Limited, to ensure the speedy completion of the project within the scheduled period.

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He expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for the initiative, which he said would improve the livelihoods of residents and promote development in communities.

Mr Nkansah also commended the chiefs and people of Sabon Zongo for their cooperation and urged them to extend the same support to the contractor to facilitate the timely completion of the project.

The Chief of Sabon Zongo, Alhaji Yahaya Hamidu, who presented the land documents to the MCE, said the community had released the land to the government in good faith through the Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly.

He said the community expected the government to honour all the conditions contained in the agreement concerning the use of the land.

He said the facility should ultimately serve the interests of the people of Sabon Zongo and contribute to the development of the country.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times after the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PASSPAAKAY Enterprise Limited, Mr Solomon Gansah, assured stakeholders that the company would deliver a high-quality project.

He said the project would create employment opportunities for young people, particularly those from the community, and help address youth unemployment in the area.

Mr Gansah said the company would work closely with the project consultants, Architecture Engineering Services Limited (AESL), to ensure the successful execution of the project.

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The ceremony was attended by officials of the Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly, opinion leaders and the Assembly Member for the Lartebiokorshie Electoral Area, Mr Haruna Wahab Muntari.