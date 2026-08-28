Kenya: Passport to Pamoja - Mvurya Assures On Freedom of Movement During Afcon 2027

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has revealed plans are at an expedited stage to develop a single visa to enhance free movement during next year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The CS says Kenya is working closely with co-hosts - and neighbours Uganda and Tanzania - to develop the visa.

"We are committed on cross-border mobility, the movement between the three countries. Kenya already has a free visa policy for Africa, but we also enhance as we operationalize the single visa with our colleagues in the East Africa region," Mvurya said.

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Mvurya added that the three countries are on the same page as far as staging a successful continental showpiece is concerned.

"We had a meeting on Monday as a Pamoja oversight committee, bringing together the three ministers from Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania. We went through the key motions of organizing this tournament and we all committed to host a successful Africa Cup of Nations," he said.

It is the first time East Africa will be hosting a tournament of such magnitude after Kenya previously shrank back from the opportunity to do so in 1996 - the chance eventually falling to South Africa who even went ahead to win the competition.

The CS believes the biennial tourney presents a golden opportunity to change the lives of many who will be involved in it in one way or another.

"For the three countries, this is the first time that we are hosting a continental tournament. West Africa, North Africa and South Africa have been ahead of us on matters of football and therefore this is a golden opportunity for us," Mvurya said.

Ahead of the historic milestone, the three countries have working around the clock to put in place the building blocks for a successful competition.

On Kenya's side, work continues at the brand new Talanta Sports Stadium, which will seat a capacity of 60,000 spectator, as well as the 40-year-old Kasarani Stadium - which is undergoing refurbishment.

Download Interactive MapsMvurya was speaking amid the latest visit by a group of officials from the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to inspect ongoing works in the country, among other preparations.

The delegation, led by Head of Competitions Khaled Nassar, are making their second inspection visit to Kenya after another one in March this year.