Tanzania: Five-Year Plan to Expand Mobile, Internet Services

Dodoma — DEPUTY Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Dr Switbert Mkama said the government has adopted a five-year strategy to expand mobile phone and internet services to underserved villages across the country.

Dr Mkama told the National Assembly that the government has identified areas still lacking reliable communication services and is working to bring them into the national connectivity programme.

He was responding to a basic question by Salim Hasham (Ulanga, CCM), who wanted to know when mobile and internet services would be extended to villages in Ruaha, Sali, Vigoi, Kichangani, Iragua, Ilonga, Mbuga and Euga wards.

"The Universal Communications Service Access Fund has included Ruaha, Sali, Vigoi, Kichangani, Iragua, Ilonga, Mbuga and Euga wards in communication projects that have been under implemention since 2016," Dr Mkama said.

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He said services have already reached several wards through different telecommunications operators, while work in Ruaha, Euga, Ilonga and Mbuga is expected to be completed by March 2027.

Dr Mkama said UCSAF would assess villages at Sali, Vigoi, Kichangani and Iragua during the 2026/27 financial year to identify remaining connectivity gaps and include them in the next phase of implementation.

In a supplementary question, MP Hasham asked whether the government could adopt a model similar to the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) programme to ensure mobile and internet services reached every village.

"We have already incorporated that objective into the ministry's five-year strategy," Dr Mkama said.

He said assessments identified areas requiring additional investment, adding that expanding connectivity would improve access to digital services, online businesses and other economic opportunities in rural communities.