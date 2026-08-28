Tanzania: Samia Appoints, Reshuffles RCs, Rass

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed four new Regional Commissioners and transferred six others in a leadership reshuffle that also affects Regional Administrative Secretaries across several regions.

According to a statement issued yesterday by Directorate of Presidential Communications, the changes include the appointment of Commissioner of Police (CP) Salum Hamduni as Mwanza Regional Regional Commissioner. Prior to this appointment, CP Hamduni served as Shinyanga Regional Administrative Secretary.

Mr Alexander Mnyeti was appointed Geita Regional Commissioner, while Mr Stanslaus Nyongo was named Coast Regional Commissioner and Mr Jumanne Sagini was appointed Mbeya Regional Commissioner.

The reshuffle also transferred Mr Martine Shigela from Geita Region to Manyara, Mr Said Mtanda from Mwanza to Simiyu, Mr Abubakar Kunenge from Coast to Songwe, Mr Beno Malisa from Mbeya to Tabora, Mr Adam Malima from Morogoro to Lindi and Ms Queen Sendiga from Manyara to Morogoro.

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The statement state that Mr Mtanda takes over in Simiyu following the retirement of Mr Anamringi Macha, while Mr Kunenge replaces Mr Jabiri Makame, who will be assigned other duties.

It also reads that Mr Malisa fills the vacancy created after Paul Chacha was appointed CCM National Executive Committee Secretary for Organisation, and Mr Malima succeeds Ms Zainab Telack, who retired.

In the Regional Administrative Secretaries' changes, Mr Richard Kayombo was appointed Coast Regional Administrative Secretary, while Mr Balandya Elikana, Ms Fatuma Mganga, Ms Pili Mnyema and Ms Rodrick Mpogolo were transferred to Mbeya, Mwanza, Shinyanga and Singida respectively.

The statement said the swearingin ceremony for the newly appointed officials will be held on a date to be announced later.