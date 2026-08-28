Mozambique: U.S. Government Urges Its Citizens to Avoid Travelling to Northern Mozambique

28 August 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Alberto Massango

Maputo — The United States government has issued once again a travel advisory, calling on its citizens to avoid traveling to northern Mozambique as a result of increased risk of terrorist attacks.

According to the State Department Travel Advisory, the caution to Mozambique "is due to "terrorism, crime, health, and unrest."

The document advises American citizens to not travel especially to Cabo Delgado, Niassa Special Reserve (inside Niassa Province) and certain districts in the north Province of Nampula.

"Terrorist groups in northern Mozambique are active. Attackers may strike public areas and tourist destinations with little or no warning, sometimes taking hostages. Terrorists have targeted upscale lodges in remote areas where international big-game hunters stay. Security and police forces may be slow to respond", reads the document.

According to the statement, Mozambique's health infrastructure is weak. "Medicine availability is variable and often in short supply. Local medical facilities may lack basic resources and supplies. Some health facilities may ask for cash payment up front, and medical services for routine and emergency procedures are limited", reads the document.

The State Department also believes that unplanned protests are possible throughout the country. "They can quickly become violent. Protests may temporarily block major roads, including toll booths and border crossings."

Read the original article on AIM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.