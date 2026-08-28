Mozambique: U.S. Government Urges Its Citizens to Avoid Travelling to Northern Mozambique

Maputo — The United States government has issued once again a travel advisory, calling on its citizens to avoid traveling to northern Mozambique as a result of increased risk of terrorist attacks.

According to the State Department Travel Advisory, the caution to Mozambique "is due to "terrorism, crime, health, and unrest."

The document advises American citizens to not travel especially to Cabo Delgado, Niassa Special Reserve (inside Niassa Province) and certain districts in the north Province of Nampula.

"Terrorist groups in northern Mozambique are active. Attackers may strike public areas and tourist destinations with little or no warning, sometimes taking hostages. Terrorists have targeted upscale lodges in remote areas where international big-game hunters stay. Security and police forces may be slow to respond", reads the document.

According to the statement, Mozambique's health infrastructure is weak. "Medicine availability is variable and often in short supply. Local medical facilities may lack basic resources and supplies. Some health facilities may ask for cash payment up front, and medical services for routine and emergency procedures are limited", reads the document.

The State Department also believes that unplanned protests are possible throughout the country. "They can quickly become violent. Protests may temporarily block major roads, including toll booths and border crossings."