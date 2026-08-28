Mozambique: Greenhouses Seen As Solution to Tackle Impacts of Climate Change

Maputo — Mozambique's Ministry of Agriculture believes that greenhouses and boreholes offer a solution to address the impact of climate change on agricultural production and year-round vegetable cultivation.

According to Jabula Zibia, National Director of Agriculture - speaking during a visit by parliamentarians from Germany and Luxembourg to projects supported by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in Manhiça district, southern Maputo province - this experience demonstrates the importance of creating alternatives to rain-fed agriculture, given that climate change is making production cycles increasingly unpredictable.

"We want the majority of farmers to move away from rain-dependent production and instead farm more sustainably, with greater certainty regarding their output. Expanding these solutions requires rehabilitating irrigation systems damaged by floods and scaling up the drilling of boreholes, thereby giving more farmers access to alternative irrigation sources", he said.

The strategy also includes the production of first-generation seeds in partnership with the country's Agricultural Research Institute, aiming to increase the availability of locally produced certified seeds.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"These first-generation seeds are crucial, as they determine the volume of certified seeds that can be produced locally. The restoration of mechanization is another necessary component for boosting productivity", Zibia said.

According to the official, training for producers is also a priority, specifically through the strengthening of agricultural extension services since the provision of technology must be accompanied by the knowledge required to use it. "Knowledge is the harder part. That is why our extension services are also playing an important role," he said.

During the visit, the European parliamentarians gained firsthand insight into the producers' experiences and the solutions adopted to increase production and reduce community vulnerability to the effects of climate change.

The German MP Johannes Wagner noted that this experience demonstrates the impact international cooperation can have when support reaches communities directly. "With initial support, people are able to make the project grow further and ensure that more people benefit from it."

"I will do my best to spread the word in Germany and Luxembourg (...) and to advocate for continued support for Mozambique", he said.