Mozambique: EDM to Make At Least 420,000 New Connections By the End of 2026

Maputo — Mozambique's publicly-owned electricity company, EDM, plans to make at least 420,000 new connections by the end of 2026, covering about two million people across the country.

According to data presented by António Manda, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy (MIREME), speaking to reporters on Thursday, in Maputo, at the ceremony marking the 49th anniversary of the company, 22.7 million people, which corresponds to 66.9 percent of the country's population, have currently access to electricity, compared to about 9.8 million recorded in 2019.

"The number of beneficiaries over six years increased roughly to 12.9 million. This growth stems from the expansion of the national electrification grid and government efforts to achieve the goal of universal electricity access by 2030", he said.

He explained that the connections are part of the "Energy for All Programme", which was launched in 2018 with the goal of ensuring universal access to electricity by 2030, as well as expanding the national grid and installing mini-grids and solar systems in rural and peri-urban areas.

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"EDM's track record deserves recognition. But there are still communities awaiting electricity and consumers yet to access a service that is increasingly safe, reliable, affordable, and of high quality", he said.

Currently, all 11 provincial capitals and 154 district headquarters are electrified, while work continues to ensure the electrification of administrative posts. However, 361 of them already have access to electricity.

For His part, Joaquim Henrique Ou-chim, EDM Chairman, announced that the company has established a rapid-response unit for natural disasters, just a few weeks ahead of the country's rainy season, which runs from October until April.

"As for what lies ahead, it is precisely to continue creating the conditions for universal access, of course, whilst once again combating the vandalism of infrastructure and the theft of electricity. The company continues to implement measures to meet the government's target of universal access to electricity by 2030", he said.

In the last rainy season alone, EDM recorded losses of 2.3 million and required 9.3 million US dollars to repair the damaged infrastructure.

"We must continue to work with ethics, responsibility, and quality service to respond more efficiently to the needs of consumers and communities", he said, calling on the company's provincial directorates to step up their efforts to bring services closer to the public.