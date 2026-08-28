Namibia: Police Confirm Discovered Skeletal Remains Belong to Missing Iiyambo

28 August 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Human skeletal remains discovered in a mountainous area in the Satanslog area, about eight kilometres west of Otjomuise, belong to Beatus Iiyambo (25) who was reported missing in January this year.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed this on Friday morning.

"The skeletal remains was positively identified as that of Iyambo Kashanu, via DNA," Shikwambi said.

The remains were discovered on 18 August by a man who was herding goats in the area.

Several items were recovered at the scene, including a pair of brown khaki trousers and a grey Puma jersey.

Other items found were a pair of Havaianas sandals, two bank cards, cash, a voter registration card and a Namibian national identity card.

The police says the identification and financial cards found at the scene bear the name Iiyambo Kashanu, who was born at Onakaheke village.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.