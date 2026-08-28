Namibia: Police Confirm Discovered Skeletal Remains Belong to Missing Iiyambo

Human skeletal remains discovered in a mountainous area in the Satanslog area, about eight kilometres west of Otjomuise, belong to Beatus Iiyambo (25) who was reported missing in January this year.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed this on Friday morning.

"The skeletal remains was positively identified as that of Iyambo Kashanu, via DNA," Shikwambi said.

The remains were discovered on 18 August by a man who was herding goats in the area.

Several items were recovered at the scene, including a pair of brown khaki trousers and a grey Puma jersey.

Other items found were a pair of Havaianas sandals, two bank cards, cash, a voter registration card and a Namibian national identity card.

The police says the identification and financial cards found at the scene bear the name Iiyambo Kashanu, who was born at Onakaheke village.