South Africa: 1.8 Million Grant Beneficiaries Have Migrated to Black Cards - Postbank

More than 1.8 million social grant beneficiaries have migrated from SASSA gold cards to Postbank's new black cards, with the bank reporting that more than 80% of its targeted migrations have been completed ahead of the 31 August deadline.

In a statement on Friday, Postbank said that the migration process was progressing smoothly, with no significant challenges reported.

The bank said beneficiaries who have already migrated were experiencing the ease and convenience of the new cards and benefiting from the card enhancements.

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The accessibility of card replacement sites, particularly those located at retailers where beneficiaries regularly shop, has also been welcomed, Postbank said.

This has made it easier for beneficiaries, including those in rural areas, to access migration services as part of their normal shopping routines.

The bank said the transition had been carefully planned and supported by extensive operational preparations and a comprehensive public awareness campaign to ensure beneficiaries were informed about the changes and the importance of migrating within the stipulated period.

Postbank said provinces that had initially recorded lower migration numbers, including the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, had increased their conversion volumes this week.

Social grant beneficiaries receiving child support grants, who are typically young and mobile mothers, account for up to 90% of beneficiaries who have not yet completed their migration to black cards.

Postbank Chief Commercial Officer Thami Cele said the bank's migration plan remained on track.

"The Postbank's established card migration plan remains on track and is being implemented as planned. We are encouraged by the latest visible strong response from beneficiaries and the progress we have made.

"As a state-owned bank, our priority is always to ensure that every social grant beneficiary makes a transition to the new cards and does not experience any inconvenience. We are particularly pleased that most of the elderly and disability grants category groups have completed their migrations, and we now urge all beneficiaries who have not yet migrated to take advantage of the remaining time and complete the process without further delay," Cele said.

Extended operating hours

Postbank will extend the operating days of its card replacement sites to include Saturday and Sunday from 09H00.

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Beneficiaries who have not yet migrated are encouraged to use the additional operating days to complete the process before the deadline.

However, Postbank said beneficiaries who miss the 31 August deadline will continue receiving their social grants, with their accounts remaining active after the deadline.

The bank will also keep its card replacement sites open after 31 August to assist beneficiaries who still need to migrate.

Postbank urged beneficiaries not to wait until after the deadline and to make use of the remaining time and extended weekend operating days.

The migration can be completed at Postbank sites located inside selected retailers, including Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay, Boxer and Spar stores.

Beneficiaries can dial *120*355# from any cellphone to locate their nearest card migration site.

The migration process is free of charge and beneficiaries only need to present a valid ID or temporary ID. No forms are required.

Cards can be collected from any province, regardless of the province in which the beneficiary's SASSA grant was approved.

The black cards work immediately upon issue, with no need for beneficiaries to visit a SASSA office.

Postbank also said any balance on a beneficiary's gold card would automatically be reflected and remain accessible. For more information, beneficiaries can contact Postbank on 0800 5354 55. - SAnews.gov.za