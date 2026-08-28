South Africa: Fine Conditions Expected in Parts of South Africa

28 August 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa is expected to experience generally fine to partly cloudy conditions this weekend, with temperatures ranging from cool to warm in different parts of the country.

The extended weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday indicates that some areas will be fine, while others can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions.

Isolated showers and rain are expected in some areas on both days. However, the possibility of rain will increase on Sunday, with scattered showers and rain forecast in the southern and south-eastern parts of the country.

Residents in affected areas are advised to remain weather-aware as conditions could vary from one region to another over the weekend.

The forecast points to a largely settled weekend overall, although rain-bearing conditions could affect parts of the south and south-east, particularly on Sunday.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.