South Africa: Women in Blue Urged to Help Restore Confidence in SAPS

Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane says the police service needs women who will challenge unethical behaviour, strengthen consequence management, mentor younger members and help restore public confidence in the service.

"The future of policing requires women who are not only visible, but influential, not only represented, but empowered, not only promoted, but prepared to lead," Dimpane said.

Speaking at the Operation Basadi Parade held in Rosslyn, north of Pretoria on Friday, the Acting Commissioner said policewomen serve in high-pressure environments, encounter trauma, work irregular hours, respond to victims of violence and, in many instances, carry significant responsibilities beyond the workplace.

"But leadership is not only about occupying positions. Leadership is about accountability, competence, ethical conduct and the ability to deliver results," she said, adding that the SAPS expectation is that every woman who assumes responsibility within the police must use that position to develop others, challenge complacency and contribute meaningfully to safer communities.

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She said communities judge the police not only by "what we say, but by what we do."

"Every interaction with a victim, every investigation conducted, every arrest made, every operational decision taken and every service rendered contributes to the credibility of the SAPS."

With Women's Month drawing to close, the Dimpane said the SAPS must continue to strengthen the response to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) both outside and within its own ranks.

"There can be no credibility in protecting communities from violence while tolerating misconduct, abuse or unethical behaviour within the organisation. The SAPS must hold itself to the highest standards and ensure that allegations of misconduct are addressed decisively, fairly and without fear or favour.

"To the women on parade today: you are more than symbols of representation. You are an operational force. Your presence demonstrates what is possible when professionalism meets opportunity, when courage is matched by competence, and when leadership is exercised with integrity.

"I challenge every woman here to see Operation Basadi not as a moment, but as a platform. Use it to demonstrate excellence. Use it to inspire those coming behind you. Use your positions to open doors for other capable women. And, above all, use the authority entrusted to you to serve the people of South Africa with integrity and distinction," she said.

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The Acting Commissioner said every woman in blue matters.

"Your leadership matters, your wellbeing matters and your contribution to the safety of South Africa matters. Let us build a South African Police Service in which women do not merely participate in policing, but they shape its future," she said.