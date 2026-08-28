Malawi: Minister Mhango Accuses Malawian Engineers of Failing to Lead On National Infrastructure Challenges

Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango has accused Malawian engineers of failing to take a leading role in addressing the country's infrastructure and economic challenges, arguing that the profession should be doing more to reduce reliance on foreign expertise.

Speaking at the opening of the Malawi Engineering Institution's (MEI) 2026 Engineering Conference in Salima, Mhango said Malawi should move away from its heavy dependence on foreign companies and engineers for major projects, given that the country has trained professionals capable of delivering local solutions.

The minister called on engineers to prioritise innovation and local manufacturing, arguing that reducing dependence on imported equipment and technical services would strengthen the country's capacity to undertake major development projects independently.

MEI Board chairperson Engineer Ronard Gundamtengo said government support, policy reform and a shift in mindset were needed to strengthen the country's engineering sector and create greater opportunities for young engineers entering the profession.

Gundamtengo also called for greater value addition to Malawi's raw materials, arguing that local processing could help reduce imports, boost exports and strengthen the resilience of the country's economy.