Malawi: Mpesi, 3 MEC Officials Charged Over K9million School Fees Scandal - - As Separate K33million Dubai Trip Allowance Claim Also Emerges

Four senior Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials, including immediate-past Chief Elections Officer Andrew Mpesi, have been formally charged with misuse of public funds, after appearing before the Lilongwe Magistrate's Court amid a widening scandal over how public money was spent within the electoral body.

Mpesi, who resigned from MEC in May and completed his three-month notice period on 21 August, was arrested on Tuesday and charged alongside MEC Director of Human Resources and Administration Yacinto Chikapa, Director of Finance Khumbo Alfred Phiri, and Deputy Chief Elections Officer responsible for Finance and Administration, Andrew Kamkwalala.

K9million school fees scandal at heart of Mpesi's charges

The court heard that in July 2026, Mpesi, together with two other MEC officials, allegedly misused K9 million in MEC funds to pay school fees for his children ahead of the September 2026 academic year -- payments made, prosecutors say, despite officials being fully aware that Mpesi had already resigned and was serving out his notice period at the time.

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Separate K33million allowance claim over Dubai trip

In a second, unrelated count, the State also charged Kamkwalala with alleged misuse of K33 million in MEC funds, used to pay allowances for two officers who travelled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates last year.

According to the State, the expenditure fell outside the laws governing the electoral body.

All four released on bail, ordered to surrender travel documents

Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda ordered the release of all four accused on bail after the State formally presented the charges, with each required to surrender their travel documents as a condition of release.

Chikapa, Phiri and Kamkwalala were also ordered to pay K800,000 each in cash bonds.

Mpesi already on bail in separate abuse of office case

Mpesi's lawyer, Chrispine Ndalama, told the court his client is already out on bail in a separate case, in which he stands accused of abuse of office over the alleged misuse of an official vehicle.

Ndalama indicated he would make a written application asking the court to direct that Mpesi should not be arrested again in connection with related allegations while he remains on bail.

Lawyers clarify charges facing co-accused

Lawyer for Chikapa, Jefferson Luwa, confirmed his client's charges relate specifically to the payment of school fees for Mpesi's children, while lawyer for Phiri, Innocent Zimba, said his client is answering two counts in connection with the same matter.

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The case marks a significant escalation in the fallout from allegations of financial mismanagement at MEC, with all four accused now facing prosecution as the court continues to examine the circumstances surrounding the disputed payments.