Uganda: Kampala Marriott Hotel Officially Opens

Kampala — Kampala's newest hotel has officially opened its doors to the public, adding a new layer of luxury to the city's hospitality scene. On Thursday, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni officially commissioned the Kampala Marriott Hotel and Executive Apartments in Nsambya, Kampala, describing the investment as an important contribution to Uganda's tourism, hospitality and wider economic transformation.

Businessman Ponsiano Ngabirano established the hotel under the Capital Shoppers hospitality group, and it features internationally branded accommodation, executive apartments and conference facilities. Museveni said the project demonstrates how Ugandan investors can move away from dependence on imported goods and services and instead create high-value businesses and solutions locally.

He challenged domestic investors to venture into high-end investments capable of creating jobs, generating wealth and keeping more money within the Ugandan economy. The President identified commercial agriculture, manufacturing and artisanship, services, and information and communication technology as four key areas with significant investment potential.

He cited South Korea's Samsung and Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote as examples of investors who transitioned from trading and importation into large-scale wealth-creating enterprises. Museveni said the same approach should be embraced across Africa, arguing that the continent's growing population, expanding markets and future development needs present significant opportunities for investors.

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He also directed the government to enforce the 10-year corporate tax holiday for eligible investors and instructed Finance Minister Henry Musasizi to investigate concerns that taxes are frustrating the hotel and hospitality industry. Museveni further directed the Ministry of Tourism to scale up training of workers required by the hospitality industry through the Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute in Jinja, with private institutions complementing government efforts.

The President also tasked the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) with increasing strategic investments in productive sectors that contribute directly to Uganda's economic growth. He commended NSSF for taking a 30 percent stake in the Kampala Marriott, describing the investment as a prudent decision that should be replicated in other productive sectors.

Museveni also praised Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala for granting land for the development of the hotel, describing the decision as strategically important to the project and Uganda's hospitality industry. Finance Minister Henry Musasizi said the hotel demonstrates Uganda's growing attractiveness to both domestic and international investors.

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He said investments of this nature contribute to job creation, skills development and the expansion of modern tourism services while demonstrating confidence in Uganda's economy. Musasizi also highlighted Uganda's macroeconomic stability and government interventions aimed at supporting the hospitality sector. For Ngabirano, the investment has been made possible by what he described as a conducive environment for business and long-term investment.

He commended President Museveni for maintaining peace and stability, saying these conditions have enabled investors to commit resources to major projects in hospitality, tourism and other sectors. Ngabirano also acknowledged the contribution of NSSF and other co-investors to the hotel project, while appealing for government intervention in addressing challenges affecting the hospitality industry.

The opening of the Kampala Marriott adds to Kampala's growing portfolio of high-end accommodation and conference facilities and is expected to strengthen the city's capacity to host international visitors, business travellers and major conferences.