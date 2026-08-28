South Africa: Musina Residents Still Living With Sewage Despite Public Protector Findings

Residents of Matswale township in Musina say persistent sewage spills and the stench from overflowing wastewater continue to disrupt their lives, more than a year after the Public Protector found that authorities had failed to properly maintain the town's sewage infrastructure.

The report found that Vhembe District Municipality (VDM) and Musina Local Municipality (MLM) had failed to adequately address sewage spillages in Matswale Phase 10, Ward 5.

The Public Protector also found that the resulting pollution and stench had violated residents' constitutional right to an environment that is not harmful to their health or wellbeing.

The conduct of officials from both municipalities was found to constitute improper conduct and maladministration. More than a year later, residents in parts of Musina say they are still living with sewage flowing near their homes.

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Health-e News visited Musina last week and tracked a stream of wastewater flowing from the area around Renaissance High School towards the N1.

A 34-year-old woman, who asked not to be named, says the smell has been a problem for years. She moved into the area last year but says her family has been forced to keep their windows closed because of the stench.

"I started staying at this house last year. The bad smell has always been there and we decided not to open the windows at all. We do not enjoy it here," she says.

Her house is only a short distance from the sewage flow.

Further along the stream, Health-e News met Ishamail Banda, who has lived in one of the shacks near the sewage spill since 2024. Banda says mosquitoes are a major concern for his family.

"I have to buy mosquito repellents and spray before sleeping otherwise the whole family will have a sleepless night," he says.

Sewage affects informal food vendors

The sewage also affects people earning a living near schools. Food vendors near Musina High School say the smell sometimes makes it difficult for them to sell food to learners.

One vendor told Health-e News he has been selling vetkoek to learners for more than five years, and his family relies on the income.

"This is our source of money, selling magwinya every morning to learners. At times we feel very embarrassed as the smell hits hard coming from the sewage just next to the school fence."

Some residents living along the stream grow their own vegetables. Tshiraho* told Health-e News that they use municipal water or borehole water but still worry about the impact the wastewater can have on their vegetable gardens.

Tshiraho* says the sewage problem has existed for more than a decade.

"I was born and bred in Musina and this sewage flow has been there for more than 10 years," he says.

According to Tshiraho*, the problem becomes worse during dry periods when the sewage does not flow properly towards the treatment plant.

"I think the municipality must clear the bushes so that sewage can easily flow down," he says.

Previous repairs failed to solve the problem

The Public Protector investigation followed a complaint lodged in May 2024 on behalf of Matswale Phase 10 residents.

During the investigation, VDM acknowledged sewage spillages in the area. In its submission to the Public Protector, the municipality said that a contractor grading a road had damaged a sewer pipe and manholes. This led to rocks and sand blocking the sewage system.

The municipality reported that the sewer line and manhole had been repaired in July 2024.

But when the Public Protector's investigation team visited the area later that month, it found dry raw sewage, an overwhelming stench and water from a nearby stream mixed with raw sewage.

A follow-up inspection in March 2025 again found waste and sewage spillage in the area, despite the earlier repairs.

The Public Protector concluded that the municipalities had not found a permanent solution to the affected sewer pipes and manholes. In its report, investigators concluded that sewage spills, unpleasant smells and accumulated rubbish persisted.

The report also found that VDM did not have adequate measures in place to prevent persistent sewage spillages. It further stated that the municipality was not monitoring sewage spills in Matswale Phase 10.

Public Protector ordered action

The Public Protector directed VDM to conduct inspections and routine maintenance of Musina's sewer infrastructure and to carry out quarterly inspections and monitoring of the sewage infrastructure in Matswale Phase 10.

VDM was also directed to begin the process of promulgating water services by-laws covering sanitation and its environmental impact. The municipality was instructed to report on measures taken to permanently address sewage blockages, waste collection and environmental protection.

Within 60 days of receiving the report, VDM was further directed to conduct a professional engineering study of affected areas in Musina, subject to available budget and cooperative governance support.

The municipality was also instructed to develop specifications for new infrastructure aimed at permanently addressing the water and overflowing drainage problems.

Municipality says sewer lines have been upgraded

In response to Health-e News, Vhembe District Municipality acknowledges that Musina's growing population has increased pressure on its ageing sewer infrastructure. Municipality spokesperson, Moses Shivambu, says this has resulted in capacity constraints and recurring sewage spills in several parts of the town, including the area behind Renaissance School.

Shivambu says it appointed consulting engineers to conduct a condition assessment of Musina's sewer infrastructure and identify problem areas and priority interventions. He says the sewer pipeline from the Modise Church area behind Renaissance School has since been upgraded to improve its capacity.

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"While the upgraded line has improved the system, occasional blockages may still occur due to the disposal of inappropriate materials into the sewer network," he says.

According to Shivambu, maintenance teams respond to reported blockages and has urged residents not to dispose of nappies, sanitary products, wipes, plastic objects and other foreign materials into toilets and drains.

Shivambu says the municipality has also completed an upgrade of the bulk sewer pipeline running from the railway line, across the N1, to the Nancefield Wastewater Treatment Works. According to Shivambu, further infrastructure improvements are planned, including an upgrade of the sewer pipeline in the Skoonplaas area.

The municipality did not respond to Health-e News' reports of wastewater that was still flowing from the area around Renaissance High School towards the N1 during our visit.

For residents such as Banda, the problem remains part of everyday life.

"We have children who need to play and move around, but we have to keep them away from the sewage," he says.

*Not his real name