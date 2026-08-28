Ghana Armed Forces and New Leadership Spirit

There is a wisdom from my holy village that says: "When you drink from the stream, remember those who dug the well." It is a proverb that speaks directly to leadership, gratitude and institutional memory.

In every organisation, what appears today as a magnificent tree may have started as a seed planted by someone whose name is no longer prominently mentioned. Good leadership, therefore, is not merely about what one builds; it is also about remembering those whose labour prepared the ground.

Since the assumption of office by the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Lt Gen. William Agyepong of the Ghana Armed Forces, there appears to have been a refreshing spirit of reconnecting the present military high command with its past.

Former commanders of all ranks seem to have received recognition and attention in a manner that is particularly praiseworthy. In a profession where command changes hands and yesterday's leaders can quickly become forgotten, this gesture carries considerable significance.

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The achievements of a serving commander must, of course, be judged against the relatively short period in which they have occurred. The visibility of some of the initiatives associated with the current CDS has been remarkable. It is, however, equally important to acknowledge that the foundation upon which any commander builds is rarely his alone. He inherits an institution shaped by the vision, sacrifices, reforms and decisions of those who came before him.

That is why the recognition of past commanders is more than a courtesy. It is an affirmation that military leadership and for that matter any leadership is a continuum. One commander may lay the foundation, another may raise the walls, and another may put the roof on the building. The occupant of the completed house should never conclude that he built it from the ground up.

As another African proverb reminds us, "a tree does not stand without its roots." The Ghana Armed Forces of today has roots extending through generations of commanders and soldiers who served under difficult circumstances, sometimes with limited resources and little public recognition.

The current CDS deserves commendation for recognising this reality.

Particularly striking have been gestures towards Junior Ranks. The reported presentation of brand-new vehicles to some outgoing soldiers and personal visits to some veterans in their homes are significant because the gesture sends a message that service is not valued only when one occupies a senior office. I witnessed a programme at the Army Headquarters when the Army Commander, Maj Gen Lawrence K. Gbetanu, honoured a former Army Sergeant Major with a memorable presentation.

Indeed, the military is an institution in which every soldier contributes to the final outcome. The Officer gives direction, but the Soldier carries it out. The commander may receive the salute, but the Other Rank often bears the weight of the task in the field. Recognition of the latter therefore has an important symbolic and motivational value.

The recent donation of quality vehicles by the Commander-in-Chief, H.E John Mahama, to some immediate past commanders is also worthy of acknowledgement. He may not satisfy every former commander, and no leader can realistically meet expectations of every individual. Nevertheless, gestures of appreciation towards those who have served the nation deserve to be recognised for what they represent.

We must learn to praise good deeds without turning praises into politics. The presentation of a brand-new pickup vehicle to the Veterans Administration, Ghana (VAG), is another gesture that should not pass unnoticed.

There is a precedent for such institutional support. Former CDS Lt Gen. Obed Boamah Akwa, for instance, donated a bus to VAG, the last unit of all serving personnel.

But the fact that something has been done before should not make us incapable of appreciating it when it is done again. The new vehicle has practical value; it reinforces the relationship between the serving and veterans who once wore the uniform. The uniform may have been removed from us, but the bond of service does not necessarily disappear with retirement. The CDS has also spoken about broader plans for veterans, some of which have already been implemented.

Surely, having a leadership that places veterans within its field of vision is itself laudable. One cannot discuss the positive public image surrounding the CDS without acknowledging the role of effective public relations. What a commander does must be communicated accurately, promptly and professionally if the public is to understand its significance. The Armed Forces' Public Relations machinery therefore carries an enormous responsibility.

From what can be observed at public events, the Public Relations Unit appears to be better equipped than in earlier periods. In our time, video cameras sometimes appeared to be treated almost like 'gari' (food item) among personnel on UN missions; carefully rationed and brought out only on Medal Day occasions.

Today, the picture seems different from afar. Reporters of DPR are seen at public events carrying modern equipment comparable to those of any media organisation. However, equipment alone does not produce excellent public relations. It must be matched by trained personnel, adequate staffing, modern editing and transmission facilities, reliable internet connectivity, transportation and, importantly, the freedom and confidence to tell the Armed Forces' stories professionally.

The same standard should ideally extend to Public Information Cells in peacekeeping theatres. Ghanaian troops serving abroad are ambassadors of the country. Their achievements, sacrifices and humanitarian contributions deserve to be documented and communicated with the same professionalism expected at home.

The greatest challenge for any beginning is continuity: "a good beginning is not enough; the journey must reach the destination." The current enthusiasm must therefore not be allowed to peter out when the novelty disappears. Institutions are strengthened when good practices survive changes in personalities.

If the recognition of veterans, support for retired personnel, engagement with former commanders and investment in military public relations become institutionalised traditions rather than the personal initiatives of one office-holder, then the Armed Forces will have gained something far more valuable than temporary publicity. The CDS may eventually leave office, as every commander must. But the culture he establishes can remain.

There is another issue that deserves emphasis: we must learn to commend people while they are alive. Too often, society waits until someone dies before producing magnificent tributes. What is the usefulness of telling a man after his death that he was an excellent leader when he could have been motivated by hearing those words while still in office?

I ever lauded Brig. Gen. Kwankye, (Rtd) in an article as my best-ever commanding officer before his death. I must praise Maj. Gen. Francis Ofori (Rtd) on behalf of VAG. I believe that commendations should reach the ears of the persons who deserve them, not merely become part of the funeral literature. "When you praise a labourer, his cutlass begins to cut more keenly," says Ola Rotimi, a novelist.

Leaders need encouragement. A leader who knows that his efforts are appreciated may be encouraged to do more. A soldier who sees his sacrifices recognised may become more committed. A veteran who feels remembered may feel that his years of service were not in vain.

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The current developments within the Ghana Armed Forces provide an opportunity to remind ourselves that leadership is not measured only by promotions, ceremonies, buildings, vehicles or official pronouncements.

It is also about remembering the retired soldier (not tired) who once stood guard in the rain. It is about visiting the former commanders whose decisions helped shape today's Armed Forces, recognising the soldiers whose name may never appear in history books but whose sweat contributed to national security, and equipping the communicator who tells the story of the institution to the nation.

Most importantly, it is about understanding that today's leader is tomorrow's predecessor and today's soldier is tomorrow's veteran. The CDS deserves commendations for demonstrating a visible appreciation of this principle. The Commander-in-Chief likewise deserves recognition for gestures that acknowledge those who have carried the responsibilities of command before.

It is hoped that this spirit will continue, deepen and become part of the culture of the Ghana Armed Forces.

When elders are honoured, the young ones understand that service has value.

Let us therefore commend people while they are alive, support good initiatives while they are developing, and preserve the best traditions for those who will come after us. A commander eventually hands over his office; a soldier eventually hangs up his uniform or boots; a veteran eventually becomes part of history. But the legacy of how they are treated can live for generations.

The finest tribute to a soldier is not the wreath placed on his grave, but the respect, recognition and encouragement given to him while he is still alive, even if in a wheelchair.

The writer is the PRO, Veterans Administration, Ghana