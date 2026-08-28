Africa's Stars Who Rose to Prominence At the Olympic Games

Africa has a proud history in the men's football tournament at the Olympic Games, highlighted by gold medals for Nigeria in 1996 and Cameroon in 2000.

The Under-23 tournament has seen reputations forged and a number of star names from the continent come to the fore in the pursuit of Olympic success.

With the draw made for the preliminary rounds of the TotalEnergies CAF Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2027, which will serve as a qualifier for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, we look back at African stars who came to global prominence on the Olympic stage.

The likes of Jay-Jay Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, Victor Ikpeba and Sunday Oliseh with Nigeria in 1996, Patrick Mboma and Geremi with Cameroon in 2000, and Salomon Kalou with Côte d'Ivoire in 2008 were already established names when they featured.

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But here are 10 others who were lesser known at the time, certainly outside the African continent.

Samuel Kuffour (Ghana)Kuffour was only 15 when Ghana won bronze at Barcelona 1992, becoming part of the first African team to win an Olympic football medal. He had already won the FIFA Under-17 World Championship with Ghana in 1991 and was in the youth ranks at Torino, but was still a long way from becoming a household name in senior football.

He went on to become a Bayern Munich great, winning the UEFA Champions League in 2001 and establishing himself as one of Africa's finest defenders. He returned to the Olympics with Ghana in 1996 as well.

Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon)Eto'o was 19 when Cameroon won gold in Sydney in 2000. He was not a complete unknown, having already featured at the 1998 FIFA World Cup and helped Cameroon win the Africa Cup of Nations earlier that year, while he was beginning to establish himself with Mallorca.

But Sydney was the tournament where his reputation truly went global. He scored the equaliser in the 2-2 final against Spain before Cameroon won on penalties, with Eto'o himself converting their second kick in the shoot-out.

He went on to become one of Africa's greatest players, winning the African Player of the Year award four times and the UEFA Champions League with both Barcelona and Inter Milan.

Carlos Kameni (Cameroon)Kameni was only 16 when Cameroon won gold at Sydney 2000 and was still developing in the youth and reserve set-up at French club Le Havre.

He played in all three knockout matches at the Olympics against Brazil, Chile and Spain, and was in goal as Cameroon defeated the Spanish 5-3 in the penalty shoot-out in the final.

Kameni subsequently spent more than a decade in La Liga, chiefly with Espanyol and Málaga, and became Cameroon's long-term goalkeeper.

Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Nigeria)Yakubu was only 17 when he featured for Nigeria at Sydney 2000 and was playing his club football in Israel, so was still largely unknown to a global audience.

He scored against Honduras as defending champions Nigeria reached the quarter-finals, where they were eliminated by Chile.

Yakubu went on to enjoy a hugely successful career in England with Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton and Blackburn Rovers, scoring 95 Premier League goals. He also became a regular for the Super Eagles and represented Nigeria at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)Salah was only 20 at London 2012 and had just made the move from Al Mokawloon to Basel. He had already represented Egypt at senior level and appeared at the 2011 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, but was still largely unknown to a global audience.

He scored in all three group matches against Brazil, New Zealand and Belarus as Egypt reached the quarter-finals. His three Olympic goals provided a significant early glimpse of what was to come before his rise through Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina, Roma and ultimately Liverpool.

Salah went on to become one of the finest players of his generation, winning the UEFA Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool and twice being named African Player of the Year.

Gervinho (Côte d'Ivoire)Gervinho was captain of the Côte d'Ivoire Olympic side at Beijing 2008 and produced one of his best performances in the 4-2 win over Serbia, scoring once and creating two more goals.

He was not completely unknown, having already made his senior international debut and appeared at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations, while he was playing in France with Le Mans.

But he was still an emerging talent and subsequently starred for Lille, helping them win Ligue 1, before moving to Arsenal and Roma.

Modeste M'Bami (Cameroon)M'Bami was one of the genuine discoveries of Sydney 2000. Still only 17 when the tournament began, he scored the golden goal that knocked Brazil out in the quarter-finals despite Cameroon being reduced to nine men.

M'Bami later played for Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and several other clubs and won 38 senior caps for Cameroon. He did not reach the superstar status of Eto'o, but Sydney unquestionably provided him with a global platform.

Sadio Mané (Senegal)Mané started all four matches as Senegal reached the quarter-finals on their Olympic debut at London 2012.

At the time he was a relatively unknown 20-year-old with Metz in the French second tier, but within weeks he moved to Red Bull Salzburg and his career accelerated rapidly from there.

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He eventually became African Player of the Year, a UEFA Champions League and Premier League winner with Liverpool and Senegal's record goalscorer.

Asamoah Gyan (Ghana)Gyan was only 18 when he represented Ghana at Athens 2004 and was still at the beginning of his senior career with Italian side Udinese.

He started all three of Ghana's group matches as they narrowly missed out on a place in the quarter-finals, but his Olympic appearance came at the start of what would become a remarkable international career.

Gyan went on to become Ghana's record goalscorer, captain the Black Stars and feature at three FIFA World Cups. His six World Cup goals are also the most by an African player in the history of the competition.

Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal)Gueye was 22 when Senegal made their Olympic debut at London 2012 and was still establishing himself with Lille in France. He had only made his senior international debut the previous year and the Olympics were among his first major opportunities on the international stage.

Senegal reached the quarter-finals and Gueye went on to become one of the most important midfielders of his generation for the country.

He later played in the Premier League with Aston Villa and Everton, won domestic honours with Paris Saint-Germain. He also went on to become his country's most-capped player.