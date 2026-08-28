Botswana: Lobatse Solar Photovoltaic Power Plant Nears Completion

Lobatse — The Lobatse Solar Photovoltaic Power Plant is now 85 per cent complete.

Addressing a full council meeting recently, Lobatse Mayor Mr Mosimanegape Ganakgomo said the town was increasingly embracing green energy through initiatives such as the Rooftop Solar Programme, the Solar Power Plant and the Free Electricity Connection Programme.

He said the 4-megawatt solar photovoltaic power plant, located on the outskirts of Lobatse, was nearing completion after recording an 85 per cent completion rate.

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Mr Ganakgomo said the scope of work included the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the grid-connected solar power plant.

He noted that the project had so far created 28 employment opportunities for people working on site, contributing to efforts to promote sustainable energy and a greener economy.On the Rooftop Solar Programme, Mr Ganakgomo said BPC had commissioned 445 of the 1,077 applications received since the initiative began.

He described the development as a commendable effort towards enabling citizens to generate their own clean energy."I am particularly proud to note that five of these newly commissioned applications are right here in Lobatse," he said.

He also highlighted progress under the Free Electricity Connection Programme, saying 221 of the 294 applications received from Lobatse residents had been successfully connected to the electricity grid, while the remaining applications were at various stages of implementation.Despite the progress, Mr Ganakgomo raised concern over theft and vandalism of electrical infrastructure, which he said continued to undermine efforts to improve electricity access and network reliability.

"Since the start of this year alone, criminals have stolen 44 power cables. While we have replaced 27 of them, 17 are yet to be replaced," he said.

He added that seven transformer looping cables had also been stolen, while four mini-substations had been vandalised for their transformer oil.Mr Ganakgomo said such criminal activities came at a huge financial cost and directly undermined electricity delivery, while also affecting network reliability and creating serious safety hazards.He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the police."If you see something suspicious, immediately report it to the police.

We must protect our progress and defend our infrastructure together," he said.

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He said the vandalism had also negatively affected Lobatse Town Council, leaving some areas in darkness and compromising street illumination.To address the challenge, he said the council had resolved to migrate from grid-powered streetlights to solar-powered streetlights.

Mr Ganakgomo said the installation of solar streetlights had been included in the Constituency Community Project (CCP) 2026-2027 programme, which was awaiting funding.

He added that procurement of solar streetlight fittings was already underway as part of efforts to improve illumination across the town.

BOPA