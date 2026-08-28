Botswana: Mx Team Heads to Namibia for Continental Competition

Gaborone — An 11-member motocross team is set to represent the country at the 2026 Motocross of African Nations (MXOAN) competition in Windhoek, Namibia, this weekend. The team, comprising 10 males and one female rider aged between seven and 43, was sent off by Botswana Motorsport and Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) on Tuesday.

The riders will compete across several categories, including MX50, MX65, MX85/Lites, High School, MX2 and MX Vets.

Team captain, Brad Pieterse, who will compete in the MX Vets for riders aged 40 and above, said the competition would provide an important learning opportunity, particularly for riders who had recently joined the team.

Pieterse said the team would travel to Namibia with the aim of gaining international experience and showcase Botswana's potential in motocross.

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"We want to perform well and show Africa what Botswana is capable of," he said.

As part of preparations, the team will undergo bike inspections on Friday to ensure that all motorcycles meet the required international safety standards.

The inspection would also ensure that riders had the appropriate safety gear and equipment, an aspect Pieterse said was particularly important given that some of the competitors were children.

Meanwhile, Botswana Motorsport MX representative, Rosaline Mamaloukos said the team had intensified preparations ahead of the continental competition.

She said riders participated in the South African Motocross National Round Six in Bronkhorstspruit last weekend as part of their training and preparation for MXOAN 2026. Mamaloukos also commended parents for their continued financial and emotional support, saying their commitment was essential to the development of young riders.

She appealed for continued parental support and also implored businesses and other potential sponsors to invest in the sport.

She further said motocross was an expensive sport to maintain, with the cost of motorcycles, safety equipment, travel and participation presenting a major barrier to entry for many aspiring riders.

She said the involvement of parents who allowed their children to participate despite the risks associated with the sport demonstrated a high level of trust in Botswana Motorsport and its commitment to rider safety and welfare. Beyond the upcoming competition, Mamaloukos said the association was seeking to grow the sport by attracting more riders, particularly young people, in the coming years.

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She encouraged parents, individuals and aspiring riders interested in motocross to join the sport, saying increased participation would help broaden the country's talent pool and strengthen presence in regional and continental competitions.

BOPA