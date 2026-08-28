Kenya: US Launches Sh930m Initiative to Modernise Kenya Police Training

Nairobi — The United States has launched a Sh930 million ($7 million) initiative to support Kenya's efforts to modernise police training and strengthen the professionalism and effectiveness of the National Police Service.

The initiative was launched on Friday at the Kenya Police Training College in Kiganjo, where the US Embassy said well-trained officers were essential to protecting citizens and creating a secure environment for businesses.

The embassy said the programme was part of Washington's continued support for Kenya's pursuit of a modern and professional police service.

"We believe well-trained officers can best protect and serve their fellow citizens," the US Embassy in Nairobi said.

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It said security was also critical to the operations of both Kenyan and American businesses, linking effective policing to a safe and prosperous economic environment.

The launch coincided with the graduation or commissioning of a new cohort of police officers, with the embassy congratulating the newest recruits as they begin their service.

The US Embassy said it remained committed to supporting efforts aimed at enhancing security in Kenya, emphasising the importance of professional policing in protecting citizens and supporting economic activity.

The Sh930 million investment comes as Kenya continues to face scrutiny over police accountability, professionalism and the need to strengthen public confidence in the security services.

The National Police Service has in recent years been under pressure to improve training, discipline and adherence to human rights standards while responding effectively to emerging security challenges.

The US has historically supported Kenya's security sector through training, equipment and institutional capacity-building programmes, particularly in areas including counterterrorism, law enforcement and professional development.

The latest initiative places police training at the centre of those efforts, with the Kiganjo college serving as a key institution in preparing officers for service.

The embassy said the partnership reflects Washington's broader commitment to a secure Kenya, where citizens and businesses can operate safely.

"Congratulations to the newest officers! We remain committed to a safe and prosperous Kenya," the embassy said.