Kenya: Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa Graduates With Phd in Public Administration

Nairobi — Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Public Administration from Murang'a University of Technology.

Barasa's doctoral research focused on county governments' branding strategies and their influence on service delivery satisfaction among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), using Bungoma County as a case study.

The second-term lawmaker confirmed his graduation in a Facebook post, saying the achievement was a testament to his faith.

"Mungu ni mwaminifu kwa kila mtu anayemtumainia," Barasa said.

Barasa had announced in June that he had completed his doctoral studies, while responding to questions about his academic qualifications.

The MP said he holds two undergraduate degrees and two master's degrees and had completed his PhD.

"I heard someone say that I didn't go to school. That I stole someone's certificate. I'm the most learned MP in Bungoma County. I have two undergraduate degrees and two Masters. I completed my PhD, and I will graduate with a doctorate next month," he said at the time.

The academic achievement comes as Barasa steps up his political activities ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Kimilili MP is seeking to become Bungoma governor on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket and has been holding grassroots meetings and rallies across the county.

Barasa, who enjoys a significant following in Bungoma, has previously said his political journey is guided by his faith.