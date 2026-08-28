Uganda: Police Arrest 21 in Namayingo Crackdown On Crime Hotspots

Police in Namayingo District have arrested 21 suspects during an intelligence-led operation targeting criminal hideouts and other security hotspots in Namayingo Town Council.

The operation followed reports of planned criminal activity in the area amid growing concerns from residents over a series of thefts.

Namayingo Police Station, under the guidance of District Police Commander SP Simon Peter Emuron, targeted bars operating beyond permitted hours, illegal gaming casinos and known crime hotspots.

Of the 21 suspects arrested, 13 are male and eight are female.

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Police said some of the suspects were found drinking in bars operating beyond permitted hours and playing loud music, while others were arrested at gaming centres or found loitering in known crime hotspots.

Some of those arrested at gaming centres are reportedly regular patrons, prompting police to question how they finance their gambling activities and whether they have legitimate sources of income.

Police said the operation also targeted unregulated gambling activities and bars operating outside permitted hours.

The crackdown comes amid a directive by the Minister for Local Government, Balaam Barugahara, restricting bars from opening before 3pm.

The suspects are being held at Namayingo Central Police Station as investigations continue under SD Ref 04, 05 and 06, dated August 27, 2026.

Police said the suspects will be screened and those found to have committed offences will be taken to court.

Busoga East Police spokesperson ASP Michael Kasadha said similar operations would continue across the region as police seek to disrupt criminal activities and improve public safety.

He also cautioned bar owners and operators against playing loud music at night in breach of their licensing conditions.

"We appeal to bar owners and operators of gaming centres to respect operational hours and licensing conditions. Such disruptive operations will continue to ensure the safety and security of our communities," Kasadha said.

Police urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the authorities as security agencies continue operations targeting criminal networks and other activities that may threaten public safety.