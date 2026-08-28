Kenya: Ruto - Police Constable Pay Increased From Sh21,645 to Sh29,360

28 August 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced an increase in the entry-level basic salary for police constables as the Government moves to improve the welfare and working conditions of security officers.

Ruto said the three-phase review of police remuneration has been completed, raising the basic pay for a police constable from Sh21,645 to Sh29,360, an increase of about 36 per cent.

He added that salaries across other police ranks had also been adjusted upwards as part of the Government's efforts to improve the welfare of officers.

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The President also highlighted progress in addressing the long-standing shortage of housing for police officers through the National Institutional Housing Programme.

The programme comprises 47,464 housing units across 165 projects nationwide.

According to Ruto, more than 2,000 housing units have already been completed, while over 9,500 units are at various stages of construction.

The Government is also advancing plans for additional housing units, with the programme expected to ease accommodation challenges facing police officers and improve their working conditions.

Ruto said better remuneration and access to decent housing were critical to boosting police morale and enabling officers to effectively discharge their responsibilities.

The measures form part of broader Government efforts to modernise the security sector and improve the welfare, professionalism and operational capacity of the National Police Service.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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