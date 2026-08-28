Kenya: Ketraco Completes Nanyuki-Isiolo Electricity Transmission Line After Delays

Nairobi — Kenya's electricity transmission network is set for a boost in the Mt Kenya and Upper Eastern regions after the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) energized the 132kV Nanyuki-Isiolo line, more than a decade after construction began.

The 72-kilometre line, which has been under development since 2012, is expected to improve electricity reliability in Nanyuki, Isiolo, Meru, Laikipia and surrounding areas by providing an alternative transmission route and increasing the capacity of the regional grid.

KETRACO acting managing director Kipkemoi Kibias said the project had already delivered a measurable improvement in voltage levels at the Nanyuki substation following energization.

"Immediately upon energization, the voltage at Nanyuki Substation improved from 123kV to 130kV. That is an immediate benefit of this project."

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"The journey of this project started in 2012, and despite the challenges, we are happy that today the people of Nanyuki, Isiolo and, by extension, the people of Nyeri, can finally see this long-awaited project come to fruition."

The project comprises a 72km single-circuit 132kV transmission line between Nanyuki and Isiolo, a new 132kV substation at Isiolo and expansion of the existing Nanyuki substation.

About 4.2km of the route was redesigned as an underground cable because of security restrictions around Laikipia Air Base, while the remainder comprises overhead transmission infrastructure.

The additional transmission capacity is expected to support growing demand from agricultural, commercial and industrial activities in the region while reducing the risk of supply interruptions.

The line will also create additional grid capacity for renewable energy projects planned in Upper Eastern and Northern Kenya and provide an alternative route for supplying power to parts of the region.

Order Demographic ReportsKETRACO contends that the infrastructure is particularly significant as the county sits along the planned Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor, where increased electricity availability will be required to support future logistics, manufacturing and commercial activity.

The project was financed by KCB Bank Belgium and the Government of Kenya, with the underground cable component supported through financing arrangements with the African Development Bank.

KETRACO says it is now preparing to energize the 132kV Nanyuki-Rumuruti transmission line, which the company expects to bring online within three weeks.

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It is also working on the planned transmission link connecting Loiyangalani, Marsabit and Isiolo, which would further strengthen the electricity network serving northern Kenya.