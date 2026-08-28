South Africa: Update - Eskom Admits to R3-Billion in Payments 'Outside of Contractual Terms'

Eskom released the results of its 18-month investigation into R21-billion worth of diesel contracts, but failed to make a full and frank disclosure.

In a seven-page press release on Thursday night, 27 August 2026, Eskom conceded it had made R3-billion in irregular payments to its diesel suppliers. It stopped short of calling these prepayments - as amaBhungane's investigation has alleged - instead referring to "advanced payments" and "payments outside of contractual terms".

The flurry of payments was made to three suppliers between January and April 2025, when Eskom was faced with a return of load shedding.

"The period between January and March 2025 placed significant demands on the power system and required rapid operational responses and difficult decisions by employees and executives to maintain security of supply and protect grid stability," Eskom CEO Dan Marokane said in the statement. "However, operational pressures do not diminish our obligation to comply fully with internal controls and governance requirements."

Eskom said that it had occasionally made prepayments to diesel suppliers in the past to stave off load shedding, adding: "This may have contributed to advance payment being viewed as an available operational mechanism. However, previous use did not remove the requirement to obtain the prescribed approval or, where action was taken before approval, to complete the required ratification promptly thereafter as per governance processes...