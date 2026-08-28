Rwanda: Mike Kayihura, Kohen Jaycee to Headline Concert As Club Pilsener Brings Afro Urban's Kigali-Kampala Link-Up

Kampala's live-music scene is set for an East African link-up this Saturday, August 29, as Afro Urban: Kigali Meets Kampala takes over MoTIV Bugolobi.

Headlined by Rwanda's Mike Kayihura and Uganda's Kohen Jaycee, the event begins at 5:00 PM at VibeHouse, MoTIV's warehouse event space. Organised by Afro Urban in collaboration with Sesse Nation and Shorts Na Lessu, the 18+ experience brings together musicians, DJs and creative voices from both countries.

Kayihura, one of Rwanda's prominent contemporary musicians, is known for his soulful blend of R&B, soul and East African influences. His releases include Barely Mixed, Zuba and his 2026 comeback project, Intwaza.

Representing Kampala, Kohen Jaycee brings an alternative R&B sound shaped by poetry, acoustic performance and personal storytelling. His catalogue includes Wena, Heartstrings and his debut album, Rwebembera: Rising Echoes. He is also preparing to release his forthcoming HERITANCE project.

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The live programme also features Mike Mungu and Kyle Simbwa, while DJ Ames, DJ Kai, DJ Karsten and DJ Kaz will keep the night moving between performances. Rwanda's Zuba Mutesi, a radio personality, MC and content curator, will host the event.

The edition follows Afro Urban's Her Edition, held at MoTIV in March, and continues the platform's focus on bringing music, culture and contemporary African creativity together.

Club Pilsener's sponsorship adds another layer to the collaboration. The brand has a long association with Uganda's music scene through platforms including Club MegaFest, Club Beats At Home, Club Dome and Club Canvas. Kohen Jaycee's appearance at the first Club Canvas edition further connects the partnership to the artist and Afro Urban's creative direction.

With Kigali and Kampala sharing the spotlight, the event offers a cross-border showcase of the sounds shaping East Africa's contemporary urban culture.