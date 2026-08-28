Uganda: Government Commissions Shs6bn Water Projects in Kyankwanzi

The government has commissioned two water projects worth Shs5.8 billion in Nkandwa and Bananywa sub-counties in Kyankwanzi District, expanding access to clean and safe water for thousands of residents.

The projects, funded by the World Bank, are part of efforts to extend reliable water supply to rural communities and reduce dependence on unsafe water sources.

Commissioning the projects, Kyankwanzi Deputy Resident District Commissioner Perusi Kabale urged residents to use the facilities responsibly and maintain proper hygiene to reduce water-related diseases.

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Kabale described the projects as a major milestone for the district, saying they would improve livelihoods and reduce the burden on women and children who have been walking long distances in search of water.

The Nkandwa water project cost Shs2.8 billion and includes a solar-powered water pumping system, water office, staff quarters, electrical control house, storage reservoir and sanitation facilities.

The project has a 6,751-metre transmission network connecting the production well to the storage reservoir and a 3,400-metre distribution network.

It will serve five villages and benefit about 5,000 families.

The project also includes five-stance VIP sanitation facilities at Kasoolo Secondary School and an incinerator for the girls' sanitation facility.

In Bananywa Sub-county, the Kikonge-Nakasero water project cost Shs3 billion and includes two pumping stations, solar power systems, staff and guard houses and storage facilities.

The project will serve seven villages and benefit about 10,000 families.

The beneficiary villages are Kiteredde, Maiilo, Kirimbi, Bananywa, Kisenyi, Kikonge and Nakasero.

The project has a 878-metre transmission network from the Kikonge production well to the Kikonge reservoir, while the transmission network from the Nakasero production well to the Kikonge reservoir is 5,600 metres.

Another 1,300-metre transmission line connects the Nakasero production well to the Nakasero reservoir.

The distribution network measures 6,097 metres at Kikonge and 12,661 metres at Nakasero.

The project also includes seven public water points and 125 consumer connections.

Kyankwanzi District Chairperson Samuel Semugaba urged residents to protect the facilities and maintain proper hygiene.

He warned that damaging the water points would force residents back to unsafe water sources shared with animals.

Semugaba also urged residents to keep the containers used to collect water clean, saying access to safe water would be undermined if it was stored in contaminated containers.

He commended Ambitious Company Limited, the contractor, for completing the project within the expected timeframe.

Umar Ssekalembe, a senior engineer in the Ministry of Water and Environment and project manager for the Integrated Water Management Project, said the projects were funded by the World Bank as part of the government's drive to ensure every village has access to clean and safe water.

Ssekalembe said the water systems are expected to have a lifespan of about 20 years if properly maintained.

He urged the district and residents to contribute towards maintenance and repair costs to ensure the systems remain operational.

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Bananywa Sub-county Community Development Officer Samuel Mwesige said residents had previously shared water sources with animals, contributing to poor hygiene and water-related diseases.

He said the new water supply would help reduce the problem as residents embrace the facilities.

Kateredde Village Chairperson John Manizabalo said his focus would now be encouraging residents to connect their homes to the water supply.

He said it would be unfortunate for residents to continue using unsafe stagnant water sources after the government had brought clean water closer to them because of the cost of a connection.

Annet Nakyanzi, a resident of Kirimbi Village who has already connected her home to the supply, said the project had ended the long queues at the village borehole.

She said residents previously had to wake up early to compete for water at the only borehole available in the village.