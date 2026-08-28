Uganda: Cranes Star Mato Helps Hearts Reach Conference League League Phase

Uganda Cranes forward Rogers Mato played a decisive role as Scottish side Heart of Midlothian secured a place in the UEFA Conference League league phase after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Austrian side Rapid Vienna on Wednesday night.

Mato came on late in the match and made an immediate impact, providing the assist for Hearts' crucial extra-time goal before converting his penalty as the visitors won the shootout 4-3.

The match ended 2-2 after extra time in Vienna, leaving the tie level at 4-4 on aggregate after the two sides had also drawn 2-2 in the first leg at Tynecastle.

Hearts took the lead in the 79th minute through Kaboré before Calvin Miller doubled their advantage in the 100th minute, with Mato providing the assist.

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Rapid Vienna responded through Kara before Cvetković equalised in the 119th minute to force the tie into a penalty shootout.

Hearts had been reduced to 10 men after Tomas Magnusson was sent off in the 76th minute but held their nerve from the spot to secure qualification.

Mato was among the Hearts players who converted their penalties, adding another important contribution to a memorable European night.

The match also marked Mato's first appearance in the UEFA Conference League, giving the 24-year-old a European competition debut to remember.

His contribution comes as another milestone in a rapid rise since moving to Scottish football.

Mato joined Hearts from North Macedonian side FK Vardar, initially arriving on loan in January 2026 before completing a permanent three-year move in the summer.

He enjoyed an impressive spell at Vardar during the 2025/26 campaign, scoring regularly as the club challenged near the top of the domestic standings.

His route to European football began in Uganda, where he developed through local and youth football before progressing to Proline and eventually establishing himself as a Uganda Cranes international.

The forward's latest performance gives him an important platform at Hearts as the club prepares for its Conference League campaign.

Hearts will discover their six league-phase opponents when the draw is held on Friday, August 28.

Under the new Conference League format, Hearts will face six different teams in the league phase, with the top 24 clubs progressing to the knockout stage.