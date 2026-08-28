Uganda: Today in History - Government, LRA Sign Landmark Peace Pact in Juba

On August 26, 2006, the Government of Uganda and the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) signed a landmark Cessation of Hostilities Agreement at the Juba-Raha Hotel in Juba, Southern Sudan, opening a new chapter in the nearly two-decade conflict that had devastated Northern Uganda.

The agreement, signed on a Saturday evening, was the first formal truce between the two sides since the LRA insurgency began in 1987. It also laid the foundation for the Juba Peace Process, which would become the most significant attempt to end the conflict through negotiations.

At the Juba-Raha Hotel, the atmosphere was a striking departure from the hostility that had defined the conflict for almost 20 years. Delegates from both sides arrived in high spirits, exchanging smiles, handshakes and hugs as optimism replaced years of suspicion and violence.

The talks were mediated by Dr Riek Machar, then Vice President of Southern Sudan. The Ugandan government delegation was led by Internal Affairs Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, while Martin Ojul headed the LRA delegation.

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The pact required both sides to immediately stop hostile military activities and propaganda. It also provided safe passage for LRA fighters scattered across Northern Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo to move to designated assembly points in Southern Sudan.

The fighters were expected to assemble at Owiny-ki-Bul in Eastern Equatoria and Ri-Kwangba in Western Equatoria within three weeks, with the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) tasked with monitoring the process.

For Northern Uganda, the agreement offered a rare sense of relief after years of bloodshed, abductions and displacement. The LRA conflict had forced hundreds of thousands of people into internally displaced persons' camps, disrupted livelihoods and left entire communities living under the constant threat of attack.

The ceasefire did not end the conflict immediately, but it brought a dramatic reduction in large-scale violence. The relative calm allowed hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people to leave the camps and begin returning to their homes.

The truce also created the space for negotiations on a wider peace settlement. Between 2006 and 2008, the two sides repeatedly renewed the cessation of hostilities despite accusations of violations, military tensions and occasional walkouts.

Negotiators went on to tackle the remaining core issues, including political solutions, justice and accountability, and the demobilisation and reintegration of LRA combatants.

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But the biggest obstacle to a final settlement remained the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants against LRA leader Joseph Kony and his senior commanders.

Kony demanded that the warrants be withdrawn before he would sign a final peace agreement. Although mediators eventually completed the Final Peace Agreement in early 2008, the process collapsed when Kony failed to appear for the signing ceremony at Ri-Kwangba on April 10, 2008.

He repeatedly delayed the ceremony and ultimately refused to sign the agreement.

The diplomatic effort finally gave way to renewed military action. On December 14, 2008, Uganda, Southern Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo launched Operation Lightning Thunder against the LRA after reports that the group was rearming and abducting civilians in neighbouring areas.

The operation pushed the remaining LRA forces further into the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic, where the group continued its insurgency beyond Uganda's borders.

Although the Juba Peace Process never produced a signed final peace agreement, the August 26, 2006 Cessation of Hostilities Agreement changed the course of Uganda's conflict with the LRA.

It brought an end to large-scale LRA combat inside Uganda, gave displaced communities an opportunity to return home and provided Northern Uganda with its first sustained period of relative peace in years.