Liberia: Gender Ministry, Legal Experts Clash Over Spousal Support Law

A fierce public dispute has erupted between the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and legal experts over the interpretation of Liberia's Domestic Relations Law, triggering a broader debate about spousal obligations, unemployment, gender equality and economic hardship.

The controversy began after Gender Minister Gbeme Horace-Kollie urged unemployed married men whose working wives allegedly failed to support their families to report such cases to the Ministry.

Kollie cited Chapter 5, Section 5.3(e) of the Domestic Relations Law as the basis for the intervention.

"So, if you na geh work or not earning an income, and your wife is working or earning an income and she is not supporting you and the children, please be courageous enough to come to the Ministry of Gender and report it," Kollie wrote on social media.

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She later clarified during the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing that the intervention was intended for situations in which a husband who traditionally supports his family suffers a sudden economic setback while his wife remains employed but allegedly refuses to contribute.

However, family law practitioner Cllr. Moriah Yeakula strongly challenged the Minister's interpretation, arguing that the cited provision does not establish a general obligation for employed wives to financially support unemployed husbands.

According to Yeakula, Section 5.3(e) specifically applies where a husband is "incapacitated" and is, or is likely to become, a "public charge" dependent on government assistance.

"Unemployment is not incapacitation/incapability," Yeakula argued.

"A capable but lazy man sitting at home all day, not looking for a job... should not go to Gender and all tell his wife to support him? No madam minister, that is not the law."

Yeakula cited Supreme Court decisions, including Dean v. Dean (1939) and Kogar v. Kogar (2023), which she said establish that the primary legal responsibility for family support rests with the husband.

She argued that unemployment does not automatically relieve an able-bodied husband of his responsibility to provide for his household or transfer that obligation to his wife.

The dispute has divided public opinion. Supporters of the Minister's position say changing economic realities mean family responsibilities should not necessarily fall entirely on one spouse when the other has an income.

Critics, however, warn that extending spousal-support obligations to able-bodied unemployed men without meeting statutory conditions could place additional pressure on women already supporting children and households.

The controversy is also unfolding against Liberia's difficult employment environment, where headline unemployment figures may obscure widespread underemployment and dependence on informal economic activities.

Many Liberians survive through petty trading, casual labor, vending and subsistence agriculture, meaning formal employment statistics may not fully reflect household financial hardship.

The dispute therefore raises a fundamental legal question: Does unemployment constitute incapacity under Liberia's Domestic Relations Law, or must a husband demonstrate a more serious inability to work before a wife assumes a legal obligation to support him?

At the center of the controversy is Section 5.3(e), with Yeakula challenging the Ministry to identify the legal authorities and Supreme Court precedents supporting its interpretation.

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The Ministry, meanwhile, maintains that its position seeks to ensure that family members experiencing genuine economic hardship are not ignored because of traditional gender assumptions.

The debate could prompt renewed examination of Liberia's family-support laws and the distinction between unemployment, incapacity, poverty and inability to provide.

For now, the clash has placed the Gender Ministry under pressure to clarify the precise legal basis for its position and the circumstances under which it would intervene in disputes involving unemployed husbands and working wives.

Beyond the immediate disagreement, the controversy has opened a wider national conversation over who should bear responsibility for supporting a family when economic circumstances change--and how far government institutions can go in enforcing those responsibilities.