Malawi: Bullets Fined K3.35 Million Over Ekhaya Match Misconduct

The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) Disciplinary Committee has found FCB Nyasa Big Bullets guilty of misconduct during their FDH Bank Premiership match against Ekhaya FC, played at Mpira Stadium on 19 July 2026.

Following disciplinary proceedings, the reigning champions have been fined a total of MK3,350,000 for the misconduct.

SULOM has also issued a stern warning to the club, stating that Bullets risk losing maximum points in future matches should they be found guilty of similar disorderly conduct.

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The disciplinary action comes as the league's governing body continues to strengthen measures aimed at maintaining discipline, order and integrity during Super League matches.

In a statement, SULOM reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that all clubs and their supporters adhere to the rules and regulations governing the competition.

"SULOM remains committed to upholding discipline and integrity in the league," the statement said.

The body has further urged clubs to take greater responsibility in educating and sensitising their supporters, players and fans on the importance of maintaining peace and law and order during matches.

"Clubs are urged to sensitize their supporters, players and fans on the importance of preserving law and order," SULOM said.

The fine and warning serve as a reminder to clubs that misconduct at matches can carry serious sporting and financial consequences, with the threat of lost points representing a significant risk for teams competing for honours in the FDH Bank Premiership.