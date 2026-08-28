Uganda: Bukwo RDC Recalled After Balaam Anti-Corruption Visit to Sebei

Kampala — The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Bukwo District, George Owany, has been recalled to the Office of the President with immediate effect. The action comes amid allegations that he was soliciting 109 million Shillings from SACCO leaders.

There are also concerns over the manner in which some government projects in the district were being handled.

According to a letter dated August 27, 2026, and signed by Haji Kakande Yunus, Secretary in the Office of the President, Owany has been directed to report to the President's Office on Friday, August 28, 2026, for further consultations and guidance.

The letter says ongoing issues and developments in Bukwo District require urgent administrative attention, adding that the situation had "spilled out of your control."

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Owany has also been directed to hand over the day-to-day responsibilities of the RDC's office to the Deputy Resident District Commissioner, who will take charge until further communication from the Office of the President.

The recall comes hours after Owany was ordered to step aside and arrested over allegations of soliciting money from SACCO leaders in the district.

Owany was arrested on Thursday on the orders of the Minister of Local Government, Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi, and handed over to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit for investigations.

Barugahara accused the RDC of allegedly conspiring with some SACCO leaders to solicit one million Shillings from each of the 109 SACCOs in Bukwo District, amounting to 109 million Shillings.

The Minister said Owany must account for and show the 109 million Shillings allegedly solicited from the SACCOs as part of the investigations.

Barugahara also directed Owany to hand over his phone to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to facilitate investigations before instructing the unit to detain him.

According to the Minister, RDCs are appointed by the President to monitor government programmes and ensure accountability and should therefore not be associated with allegations of corruption or abuse of office.

"I am appointed by the President, and equally you. So sparing you as an RDC is unfair to the people of Bukwo and Uganda service,"

Barugahara said before instructing the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to detain Owany.

Apart from the SACCO allegations, Owany has also come under scrutiny over his alleged involvement in the commissioning of government projects without the consent of the district council.

Local concerns raised against the RDC allege that some projects were commissioned without seeking the necessary approval of the council and without requesting or scrutinising Bills of Quantities (BOQs) before the works were undertaken or commissioned.

The allegations have raised questions over adherence to public procurement, planning and accountability procedures in the implementation of government projects in the district.

Those raising the concerns say project specifications and costs should be properly established through Bills of Quantities and that relevant local government structures should be involved in project planning and oversight.

However, the allegations are yet to be independently established, and the ongoing investigations are expected to determine whether any laws, regulations or administrative procedures were breached.

Fred Mutai, a former councillor in Bukwo Town Council, accused the RDC of being linked to several activities he described as "shadow works" in the district.

Mutai told the Minister that residents and local leaders had raised concerns about the conduct of the RDC, alleging that some activities linked to his office were not transparent.

"The RDC is connected to a lot of shadow work in Bukwo. We have raised these concerns because some of the activities are not clear to the people. We want the authorities to investigate and establish the truth," Mutai said.

The latest developments come as the government intensifies efforts to expose corruption and alleged misuse of public office in local governments.

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The Office of the President copied the recall letter to the Minister for the Presidency and the Deputy Resident District Commissioner of Bukwo District.

Earlier on Thursday, August 27, Barugahara ordered the arrest of a police officer in Bukwo District over allegations of defiling and marrying a 13-year-old girl.

The Minister said the officer, whose duty is to protect citizens and enforce the law, should instead face investigation over the allegations.

The developments have placed Bukwo District administration under increased scrutiny, with central government authorities now investigating allegations involving the conduct of senior officials, management of public projects and alleged solicitation of money from SACCO leaders.

Owany is expected to report to the Office of the President on Friday, August 28, for further consultations and guidance, while the Deputy RDC takes over the day-to-day running of the office until further notice.