Tanzania Parliament Unanimously Approves Deogratius Ndejembi As New Vice President

Tanzania's Parliament has unanimously approved Deogratius John Ndejembi as the country's new Vice President, clearing a key constitutional hurdle in the transition triggered by the resignation of Emmanuel Nchimbi.

All 324 lawmakers who took part in Friday's vote backed Ndejembi's nomination, with no votes against and no spoilt ballots recorded.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan nominated Ndejembi to fill the position after Nchimbi resigned on August 25, 2026. Ndejembi, a Member of Parliament for Chamwino, had been serving in the Government as Energy Minister.

The parliamentary approval follows his endorsement by the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), which selected him as its preferred candidate to succeed Nchimbi after an emergency meeting of the party's leadership.

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Nchimbi's exit from the Vice Presidency has triggered a swift leadership transition in Tanzania.

He announced his resignation earlier this week and said he would retire from active politics and public service. His resignation was initially expected to take effect on September 4, 2026.

However, the parliamentary approval process also brought clarification over the date on which Nchimbi ceased to hold the office.

Tanzania's Attorney-General Hamza Johari told Parliament that Nchimbi ceased to be Vice President on August 26 after he was expelled from CCM. Johari cited constitutional provisions requiring the Vice President to be a member of a political party and nominated by that party.

The development came after CCM expelled Nchimbi from the party shortly after his resignation. The ruling party cited alleged violations of its ethics, rules and principles, although the specific conduct behind the disciplinary action was not publicly detailed.

Ndejembi's appointment elevates a senior CCM politician who has served in government and Parliament.

He has represented Chamwino Constituency in Parliament and held ministerial responsibilities in President Samia's administration. Recent reporting identified him as Energy Minister when CCM nominated him to succeed Nchimbi.

His nomination was endorsed unanimously by CCM's National Executive Committee before being forwarded through the constitutional process for parliamentary approval.

The Vice President is Tanzania's second-highest political office and plays a central role in the executive. Under Tanzania's constitutional framework, the Vice President also has a key role in the presidential succession process.

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Ndejembi's elevation comes at a significant moment for Tanzania's ruling CCM, following Nchimbi's unexpected departure less than a year after he took office.

Nchimbi had served as Vice President since November 2025. His resignation has generated debate over internal political dynamics within CCM and his relationship with President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The outgoing Vice President had publicly spoken about the need for a new constitution, remarks that attracted criticism from some members of the ruling party. However, the Government has not publicly provided a detailed explanation for his resignation.

His subsequent expulsion from CCM, followed by the rapid nomination and parliamentary approval of Ndejembi, has made the transition one of the most significant political developments in Tanzania in recent days.

With Parliament having unanimously approved his nomination, Ndejembi has cleared the parliamentary stage of the process to become Tanzania's next Vice President.

The transition follows President Samia's nomination of Ndejembi after Nchimbi's departure and comes as the Government seeks to maintain continuity at the highest levels of the executive.

Ndejembi now takes on the responsibility of serving alongside President Samia as Tanzania navigates a period of heightened political attention following the abrupt change in the country's second-highest office.