Somalia Reaffirms Support for Palestinians At OIC Emergency Meeting

Jeddah — Somalia's Deputy Foreign Minister and International Cooperation Minister Hassan Mohamed Ali Nadaara led the Somali delegation at the 23rd Extraordinary Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah.

The emergency session focused on the situation in Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif, as well as the election of a new OIC secretary-general.

Somalia reaffirmed its support for the Palestinian people and called for justice, peace and a lasting solution in line with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.

The meeting also elected Mauritanian diplomat Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed as the OIC's new secretary-general for the 2027-2032 term.

Somalia congratulated Cheikh Ahmed on his election and praised outgoing Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha for his work during his tenure.

The Somali government reiterated its commitment to strengthening unity among Muslim countries and advancing cooperation and solidarity among OIC member states.

The meeting comes as the conflict in Palestine remains a major concern for Muslim countries and the wider international community, with the OIC continuing diplomatic efforts to support Palestinians and promote a lasting political solution.