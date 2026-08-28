Somalia: Former South West Leader Rejects Al-Shabaab Links to Regional Forces

Baidoa — Former South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen has strongly rejected allegations linking the state's Darawish forces to Al-Shabaab and urged the African Union and its Somalia mission, AUSSOM, to stay out of the country's internal political disputes.

Laftagareen said the Darawish forces were legally established security units tasked with protecting civilians, government institutions, public security and constitutional order in South West State.

In a statement, he described allegations linking the forces to Al-Shabaab as baseless, warning that such claims, if not supported by independent evidence, could put civilians and security personnel at risk and undermine confidence in AUSSOM.

He said political disputes between Somalia's federal government and its member states should not be allowed to interfere with the fight against armed groups.

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Laftagareen called for political disagreements to be resolved through dialogue, constitutional procedures and an inclusive political process, warning that the use of military force in political disputes could fuel further violence, displacement and social divisions.

South West State also praised African Union forces for their longstanding role in helping secure Somalia, but urged AUSSOM to maintain political neutrality and impartiality and avoid taking sides in domestic disputes.

The statement called on the African Union and AUSSOM to independently verify security-related information and allegations concerning South West State before supporting or participating in any military action.

The administration also warned against any measures that could trigger violence, airstrikes or displacement and harm civilians in Baidoa and surrounding areas. It said all security operations should comply with international humanitarian law and obligations to protect civilians.

Laftagareen said he was ready to share security and political information with international organisations and participate in an independent investigation to establish the facts on the ground.

He reiterated that dialogue, stability and the safety of Somali civilians should remain the priority, warning against resolving political disputes through military force.

Laftagareen, who previously led South West State, continues to command forces mobilised on the outskirts of Baidoa, according to the statement.