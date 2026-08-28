Kenya: Kalonzo Gives Police, TSC, KDF Seven Days to Disclose Recruitment Details

Nairobi — Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has given the National Police Service Commission (NPSC), Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) seven days to disclose details of recruitments conducted over the past five years.

In a statement issued on Friday, Kalonzo demanded that the three institutions reveal who they have recruited, how many people have been hired, the criteria used and the regions from which the recruits were drawn.

Kalonzo said the demand follows allegations of political interference in recruitment, including claims that TSC recruitment letters were allegedly being issued from State House.

He cited recent remarks by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula and Murang'a Woman Representative Betty Maina, arguing that the allegations should not be dismissed as political rhetoric.

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"When the Speaker of the National Assembly says something like this in public, it stops being gossip. It becomes a matter that this country must get to the bottom of," Kalonzo said.

He alleged that recruitment into public institutions had increasingly been influenced by political connections and voting patterns rather than merit and regional fairness.

Kalonzo invoked Article 232 of the Constitution, which sets out values and principles of public service, including professional ethics, efficient use of resources, merit and fair competition in appointments and promotions, and representation of Kenya's diverse communities.

"These institutions belong to Kenyans. They are not a basket of favours for Ruto's regime to dish out to friends and reward loyalty," he said.

The Wiper leader said his party's MPs and lawyers had been directed to write to the three institutions within 48 hours seeking the recruitment information under Kenya's access-to-information framework.

He said the seven-day period would begin once the letters are received by the respective institutions.

Kalonzo warned that failure to provide the information would prompt legal action, with his team seeking court orders compelling the institutions to disclose the requested records.

"If they choose silence instead of answers, we will go to court and ask a judge to compel them to disclose what they are hiding," he said.

He maintained that the move was aimed at promoting accountability and transparency in public recruitment.

"Kenyans will get the truth about who is being hired into their institutions, and why, with or without State House's cooperation," Kalonzo said.