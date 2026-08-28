Namibia: Nust Eenhnana Campus Reinstates SRC Vice President After Misconduct Finding

The Namibia University of Science and Technology Eenhana campus has reinstated its student representative council (SRC) vice president Rebbeus Hashiyana after finding him guilty of misconduct.

The university, however, this week warned that any repeat of similar conduct could attract harsher sanctions.

Hashiyana was found guilty in absentia on two charges following a disciplinary hearing held on 18 August.

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According to a warning letter dated 20 August seen by The Namibian, the charges stemmed from allegations that Hashiyana behaved in an insulting, obscene or improper manner towards university personnel and participated in student action that interfered, or could have interfered, with academic activities and the functioning of the university.

"The disciplinary committee found him guilty of behaving in an insulting or improper manner towards university personnel and of organising or participating in student action that interfered with university activities," reads the letter.

The student disciplinary committee chairperson, Donovan Zealand, says in the letter they found that Hashiyana participated in an unauthorised press conference concerning the university, including stopping lectures and inviting students to the briefing.

Despite the findings, the university issued him a written warning valid for one academic year.

"His suspension as SRC vice president has also been lifted, with his reinstatement taking immediate effect," Zealand confirms.

However, Hashiyana must undergo counselling and leadership training as conditions of his reinstatement, Zealand adds.

Hashiyana is further warned against engaging in, participating in, organising, encouraging or facilitating conduct similar to the misconduct for which he was found guilty.

Hashiyana has five calendar days from receiving the letter to appeal the sanctions to the vice-chancellor.