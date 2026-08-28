Kenya: Increased Insurance Revenue Lifts Britam Profit to Sh2.66bn

Nairobi — Britam Holdings Plc has reported a 53 percent rise in profit after tax to Sh2.66 billion for the six months ended June 2026, from Sh1.74 billion recorded in a similar period last year, supported by growth in its insurance business.

The increase represents a Sh922.8 million improvement in earnings year-on-year.

Profit before tax rose by 52 percent to Sh3.82 billion, from Sh2.54 billion in the first half of 2025, while earnings per share increased to Sh1.05 from Sh0.68.

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Insurance revenue grew by 13.7 percent to Sh22.4 billion, up from Sh19.7 billion in the corresponding period last year.

The growth in insurance revenue was accompanied by an improvement in the net insurance service result, which increased to Sh1.76 billion from Sh1.29 billion, reflecting a stronger contribution from the group's core insurance operations.

However, investment income declined during the period. Net investment income fell 22 percent to Sh13.42 billion from Sh17.28 billion, mainly due to lower gains on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss.

Britam's net financial result nevertheless increased to Sh2.45 billion from Sh1.31 billion.

The group also reported a higher share of profit from associates, which rose to Sh573.5 million from Sh355.6 million.

Total assets increased by 11 percent to Sh270.84 billion from Sh243.78 billion at the end of December 2025.

Shareholders' funds stood at Sh37.26 billion, compared with Sh34.75 billion at the end of last year, while total equity rose to Sh37.57 billion from Sh35.05 billion.

The insurer said the half-year performance was supported by growth across its businesses and continued implementation of its strategic priorities.