Kenya: Wetangula - Politicians Cannot Choose the 'Referee' Ahead of 2027 Polls

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has cautioned politicians against undermining the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), warning that attempts to interfere with its operations and procurement processes could erode public confidence in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at Marenyo Market in Butere Constituency, Kakamega County, on Friday, Wetangula urged politicians to allow the electoral commission to independently discharge its constitutional mandate.

His remarks came amid growing political debate over the IEBC's procurement of an Integrated Elections Management System (IEMS), following allegations by former Deputy President and Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua that the tender had been designed to favour South Korean technology firm Miru Systems Co. Ltd.

Gachagua has alleged that the outcome of the tender was predetermined and questioned specifications in the procurement documents, arguing that they were tailored to favour the company.

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The IEBC has rejected the allegations, maintaining that the procurement process is open and transparent and that no company has been awarded the contract.

IEBC Chairman Erastus Ethekon has said the procurement process remains at an early stage and challenged those making the allegations to provide evidence.

Wetangula urged the commission to remain firm and carry out its duties in accordance with the Constitution and the law without being intimidated by political actors.

"IEBC is an independent body under the Constitution, working under the direction of nobody and the command of nobody. They do their job as required by the Constitution," Wetangula said.

He cited the 2017 presidential election dispute, when the Supreme Court annulled the initial presidential election and ordered a fresh poll, saying the institutions involved respected the judicial process.

"We must have respect. If we want IEBC to do its work properly, we must respect the referee," he said.

Using a football analogy, Wetangula said politicians seeking elective office should not attempt to choose electoral officials, determine the rules or influence how elections are conducted.

"If you want to run for elections, you cannot choose the referee. You cannot choose the whistle to be blown. You cannot choose the field to play on or the cheerers who will come to cheer you," he said.

He also challenged IEBC officials to remain guided by the Constitution and the law and resist political pressure.

"Act in accordance with the law. Act in accordance with the Constitution. Act in accordance with your conscience and the public morality expected of you. Don't be intimidated by anybody. Don't act with fear or favour," he said.

Wetangula further warned politicians against attempting to influence IEBC procurement decisions, saying such matters should be handled by the commission.

"We cannot interfere with IEBC, attempting to direct them to procure ballot papers from some individuals or their companies, KIEMS kits from this technology firm, buy petrol from this petrol station and many other items. That is not the work of politicians," he said.

The IEBC tender, advertised in August, covers the supply, installation, testing, commissioning, support and maintenance of the electoral management system and related hardware and accessories.

The procurement has also attracted a challenge before the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board.

Wetang'ula also used the Butere meeting to rally Western Kenya behind the broad-based government and President William Ruto's re-election bid.

He urged supporters of the late ODM leader Raila Odinga to remain within the political arrangement between ODM and the Kenya Kwanza administration.

"You voted for ODM and its leader Raila Odinga, who together with President William Ruto birthed the broad-based government. Those who were ODM, UDA, Ford Kenya and others are now a single unit called the broad-based government," he said.

Wetangula called for unity in Western Kenya and urged residents to work with leaders including former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

He cited ongoing and planned infrastructure projects in the region, including the proposed railway extension to western Kenya, development of Bukhungu Stadium and upgrading of Kakamega Airstrip, as reasons for supporting the Government.

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Wetangula said the region had an opportunity to remain in government and influence the country's political succession.

"As a region, the path to the top seat is now visible because we are the succession plan. We are in government, and we will not leave government and go to the Opposition to look for government," he said.

He added that Western Kenya would remain in government and seek to lead it in future.

Meanwhile, President Ruto's aide Farouk Kibet dismissed concerns over the IEBC tender and urged politicians to allow the commission to complete the procurement process.

"For those looking for tenders in IEBC, we don't want to hear complaining because you said you will defeat William Ruto. Why have you started making noise this early?" Kibet said.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot also criticised Gachagua over his comments on the IEBC and electoral process.

"Please stop speaking about IEBC because you were impeached and anybody who is impeached cannot contest for any elective office," Cheruiyot said.