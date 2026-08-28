Southern Africa: Listen! Highlighting Development Work in Botswana

The CAF Women's Champions League | COSAFA Qualifier Botswana 2026 has delivered plenty of drama on the pitch, but there has also been important work taking place behind the scenes to help grow the game across the region.

Episode 115 of The COSAFA Show Podcast takes a closer look at the legacy programme that accompanies COSAFA tournaments and the development initiatives being staged alongside the competition in Botswana.

A number of workshops have been held during the event, covering key areas such as refereeing, medical training, general co-ordination and scouting, all aimed at strengthening the structures that support football both on and off the field.

To provide an overview of the tournament and the wider development work being done in Botswana, the podcast speaks to Botswana Football Association vice-president and grassroots and amateur football committee member Tebogo Kamati.

Kamati discusses the importance of using major regional tournaments as an opportunity to build capacity and leave a lasting legacy long after the final whistle.

Episode 115 also features Titus Kunamuene, who led the general co-ordinators workshop, offering further insight into the training being provided and the vital role officials play in the successful delivery of competitions.

Listen to Episode 115 of The COSAFA Show Podcast for the full discussion.