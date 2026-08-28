Nigeria: 'Do I Look 80?' - Atiku Dismisses Age Concerns Ahead of Presidential Election

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said he is fit and healthy, dismissing age concerns ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

"Do I look to you like someone who has reached 80 years of age?" he asked the BBC Hausa interviewer.

He had been asked if his age would not affect his ability to provide effective leadership if elected.

The interviewer noted that Atiku would be "almost or nearly 80 years old" by the time Nigerians vote in 2027, and asked what he would say to those who considered him too old.

He responded: "You went and voted for someone who is 80, I mean 90 years old. How old is President Bola, 90?"

When the interviewer corrected him, saying Tinubu was not yet 80, Atiku responded, "Do I look to you like someone who has reached 80 years of age?"

On opposition

Also, Atiku said it was wrong to claim he had become an obstacle to the opposition coalition.

"That is a baseless accusation levelled against me. I was actually the one who initiated the coalition. Nobody else. I, Atiku Abubakar, started it," he said.

He added that Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, are the two major opposition figures who had left the group.

"It was just Kwankwaso... he was with us at first, then he left.

"Yes, and also Peter Obi. It's just them, but the rest of us are still here continuing our work."

Atiku expressed optimism that they would all still work together for the good of the country.

Vanguard News