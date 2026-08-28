Uganda: Parliament Raises Alarm Over Cancer Burden

Parliament has raised alarm over Uganda's growing cancer burden, with the country registering more than 30,000 new cases and 18,000 deaths annually while operating only three radiotherapy machines.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oboth-Oboth said the situation requires increased government investment in cancer prevention, screening and treatment, particularly as more than 70,000 patients are currently in need of care.

"It is very worrying that we register 30,000 new cancer cases every year and lose 18,000 Ugandans annually. With over 70,000 patients, we have only three radiotherapy machines in the whole country. This calls for serious commitment by this House to support the health sector in the next financial year," Oboth said.

The Speaker made the remarks during Thursday's plenary sitting as legislators raised concerns over the country's limited capacity to detect and treat cancer.

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Lawmakers also questioned why Uganda has only one cancer screening van, saying the limited equipment makes it difficult to take screening services to communities outside major urban centres.

They said early detection is critical in improving cancer outcomes and called for more screening equipment and stronger cancer services at regional referral hospitals.

Responding to the concerns, State Minister for Health Dr Charles Ayume said the government is decentralising cancer treatment by establishing regional cancer centres.

"We are aware of the challenge. Government is decentralizing cancer treatment by establishing regional centres in Gulu, Mbale, Mbarara and Arua so that patients do not have to come to Mulago," Ayume said.

He added that the Ministry of Health is also intensifying public sensitisation on cancer prevention, early screening and lifestyle changes aimed at reducing risk factors.

"We are also intensifying sensitization on behavioural change, early screening and lifestyle to reduce risk factors," Ayume said.

The legislators also tasked the government to explain the status of the ambulance distribution programme, after some constituencies received ambulances while others are still waiting.

They said the Ministry of Health should account for the gaps in the distribution programme and provide a timeline for delivering ambulances to constituencies that have not received them.

"Some constituencies received ambulances, others did not. The Ministry must explain what happened and when the remaining constituencies will receive theirs, because our people are dying due to lack of transport to health facilities," a legislator said.