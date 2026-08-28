Uganda: Parliament Deposits Shs3 Billion for Rotary Cancer Centre

Parliament has deposited Shs3 billion to the Uganda Rotary Cancer Programme account towards the completion and equipping of the Cancer Treatment Centre at St Francis Hospital Nsambya.

The announcement was made by Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oboth Oboth during a meeting at Parliament to activate the 15th edition of the Rotary Cancer Run.

"As Parliament, we have fulfilled our pledge. We have deposited Shs3 billion to the Rotary Cancer Programme account to support the completion and equipping of the Cancer Centre at Nsambya. This is our contribution to the fight against cancer which is killing our people," Oboth said.

He said the fight against cancer requires a national effort and called on Members of Parliament and other Ugandans to participate in this year's run.

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"The fight against cancer is not for Rotary alone, it is a national duty. Parliament will continue to stand with Ugandans in this cause. I call upon all MPs and all Ugandans to participate in this year's run," he said.

The Rotary Cancer Run leadership at the meeting was led by Past District Governor Rotarian Stephen Mwanje.

The meeting was also attended by Wakiso District Woman Member of Parliament Betty Naluyima, Jinja City Woman Member of Parliament Sarah Lwansasula, parliamentary staff and members of the Rotary fraternity.

Mwanje welcomed Parliament's contribution, saying the funds would help accelerate the completion and equipping of the facility.

"We are deeply grateful to the Parliament of Uganda for honouring this commitment. The Shs3 billion will support the equipping of the Cancer Treatment Centre at Nsambya. This centre will save thousands of lives and reduce the need for Ugandans to travel abroad for treatment," Mwanje said.

The 15th Rotary Cancer Run, dubbed #CancerRunUg26, will take place on Sunday, August 30, at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

The run will also be held in 62 cities and towns across Uganda, as well as in countries where Uganda maintains an embassy or consulate.

The event aims to raise additional funds for cancer awareness and to complete two bunkers at Nsambya Hospital that will house linear accelerators used to deliver radiation treatment to cancer patients.