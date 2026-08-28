Namibia: Erongo Records Major Infrastructure Gains

Swakopmund — The Erongo region recorded major gains in infrastructure development during the 2025/26 financial year, with millions invested in water, electricity, roads, housing and health facilities.

This is according to the Erongo Regional Council's abridged annual report, which shows that the region also continues to attract investment in mining, logistics, tourism, manufacturing and renewable energy despite fiscal and implementation challenges.

"The 2025/2026 financial year recorded continued progress in infrastructure development, economic growth, improved service delivery and strengthened stakeholder collaboration in the Erongo region," the report states.

Among the major achievements completed and commissioned is the 31-kilometre Ozondati-Omatjete Bulk Water Pipeline at a cost of N$32 million.

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The pipeline enhances water security and supports the planned upgrading of Omatjete to settlement status.

Another project completed is the construction of the N$8.5 million Uis Bulk Water Pipeline. Also, 69 households at Otjimbingwe were connected to the sewer network at a cost of N$1.8 million.

At Wlotzkasbaken, water reticulation infrastructure for 258 erven is being installed at a cost of N$17 million, reducing residents' dependence on water tanker services.

Another major milestone was the upgrading of Uis from a settlement to a local authority, making it the eighth in Erongo.

"The regional council has since allocated N$1 million towards developing an infrastructure master plan for the town," states the report.

The regional council could, however, only compete for seven houses under the Build Together Housing Programme, despite a total of 41 houses being expected to be completed in Omatjete, Uis and Otjimbingwe.

The report further shows that about N$152 million was allocated towards electricity network expansion in Swakopmund, Arandis, Karibib and Uis, improving electricity access and reliability.

Mining remained one of the region's major economic drivers, employing more than 8 600 people during the reporting period.

Local procurement expenditure by the mining sector exceeded N$14.5 billion, creating opportunities for Namibian businesses and supporting local economic participation.

Tourism also recorded growth, with the Port of Walvis Bay welcoming 59 cruise vessels carrying more than 67 000 passengers between 2025 and April 2026. Erongo also recorded an accommodation occupancy rate of 58%, which was above the national average.

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In the health sector, the N$27 million Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Swakopmund District Hospital was inaugurated.

The 28-bed facility includes a mothers' shelter and is expected to reduce referrals of critically ill newborns to Windhoek.

A mini oncology centre was also established at Walvis Bay District Hospital, while renovations worth N$5 million were carried out.