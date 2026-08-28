Namibia's new-vehicle market is showing remarkable resilience amid geopolitical shocks, currency pressure and an uneven global economy, with July sales accelerating to their strongest level on record.

According to the latest vehicle-market analysis by Simonis Storm Securities, 1 535 vehicles were registered in July 2026, up 17.6% from 1 305 in July 2025. The figure was also 0.8% higher than June's 1 523 units.

The report describes July as "the strongest July reading since records were compiled", while noting that it was the fifth consecutive month this year in which sales exceeded 1 200 units.

The momentum has pushed cumulative sales for the first seven months of the year to 9 380 units, 13.2% higher than the corresponding 2025 period. Simonis Storm says the market is therefore on course for its strongest annual performance in the modern dataset.

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The composition of demand is equally significant. Passenger vehicles accounted for 755 units in July, while light commercial vehicles contributed 681 and extra-heavy vehicles 64. XHV sales surged 52.4% year on year, which the report regards as an important signal of strengthening infrastructure and logistics activity.

Toyota remains the undisputed market leader, selling 878 vehicles in July and securing a 57.2% national market share. Its Hilux alone accounted for about 480 light commercial vehicles, representing more than 31% of the entire market and approximately 70.5% of the LCV segment.

But perhaps the biggest structural change is the rapid advance of Chinese manufacturers.

Chinese passenger brands sold an estimated 145 units in July, giving them 19.2% of the passenger-vehicle market. Jetour recorded 58 units, compared with only 12 in July 2025, while Haval sold 45 and GWM 30.

Simonis Storm argues that this is no longer simply a temporary pricing advantage. Chinese manufacturers are gaining ground particularly aggressively in lower-priced segments, with their estimated share reaching 35 to 40% in the N$280 000 to N$380 000 range and approaching 55% between N$180 000 and N$280 000.

The shift is occurring against a difficult international backdrop.

The International Monetary Fund's July 2026 outlook projects global growth of just 3% this year, rising to 3.4% in 2027, while global headline inflation is expected to increase to 4.7% in 2026.

The IMF says the world economy is being pulled in opposite directions by the Middle East energy shock and an investment boom driven by technology.

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For Namibia, however, monetary conditions remain relatively supportive. The Bank of Namibia last week maintained the repo rate at 6.75%, saying global growth had moderated but remained resilient, with technology investment helping economies absorb the ongoing supply shock.

Simonis Storm says the local rate environment is making entry-level and mid-market vehicle finance more accessible, while government and fleet procurement could provide further support during the second half of the year.

The research house forecasts 15 500 to 16 500 vehicle sales for the full year, although a sharper depreciation of the Namibian dollar remains a key downside risk because it could erode purchasing power and increase import costs.

There is also a potentially transformational upside. Simonis Storm assigns a 70 to 90% probability to a Final Investment Decision on TotalEnergies' Venus deepwater project within six months. It estimates that an FID could unlock N$180 billion to N$220 billion in capital expenditure, potentially pushing Namibia's vehicle market above 20 000 units annually later this decade.

The report's conclusion is therefore bullish but not complacent: Namibia's vehicle market is no longer merely recovering from the pandemic.

It is being reshaped by easier financing, commodity-linked investment, infrastructure spending and aggressive Chinese competition -- even as the global economy remains exposed to war, inflation, trade fragmentation and financial-market volatility.