Namibia: Chery Adds Distinction Dark Edition to the New Tiggo 7

Chery has unleashed the Tiggo 7 Distinction Dark Edition, a new derivative that brings more distinctive styling, additional safety equipment and an upgraded transmission to the Tiggo 7 range.

The Dark Edition builds on the Tiggo 7 Distinction with a series of exterior and interior changes, while retaining the practicality and accessible positioning of the five-seat family SUV. The Dark Edition is distinguished by its blacked-out exterior treatment. A dark-finished grille, window surrounds and alloy wheels create a stronger visual contrast and give the Tiggo 7 a more purposeful road presence.

The model rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and is also equipped with rear privacy glass. In addition to complementing the dark exterior theme, the privacy glass limits visibility into the rear compartment and helps reduce ultraviolet light and solar heat entering the cabin.

The darker theme continues inside, where black faux-leather upholstery and complementary detailing create a cohesive cabin treatment. The multifunction steering wheel is trimmed in faux leather and offers four-way manual adjustment.

The Tiggo 7 Distinction Dark Edition is powered by Chery's turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine, producing 108 kW and 210 N.m of torque.

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