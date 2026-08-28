Africa: WHO Launches Africa Health Data Hub for 47 Countries

The World Health Organization has launched a regional health data platform designed to give African governments a single system for tracking health trends, planning services and responding to disease outbreaks. The Regional Health Data Hub was unveiled on August 27 in Addis Ababa during the WHO Regional Committee for Africa meeting.

The platform will bring together data that has been stored across separate national and regional systems. It covers areas including maternal health, infectious diseases, medicines, health workers and service delivery. Governments will be able to use dashboards, maps and analytical tools to compare trends and identify gaps in health services while retaining control over their national data.

WHO said the system uses artificial intelligence and data analytics to support forecasting and turn health information into evidence for policymakers. It is intended to help countries identify areas with shortages of health workers, equipment or services and direct budgets toward those needs. The hub will serve the 47 countries in WHO's African Region.

The system also aims to improve responses to health emergencies. Fragmented data can slow the detection of outbreaks and make it harder for governments to understand where health resources are needed. A shared platform could allow officials to combine information from different sources and monitor changes as they occur.

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The launch comes as African health ministers seek to strengthen health systems while dealing with funding gaps, workforce shortages and disease outbreaks. At the same WHO meeting, member states backed plans covering health financing, medical regulation and the recruitment and retention of 3 million additional health workers by 2035. WHO said the data hub will support those efforts by giving governments information to measure needs and track results.

Key Takeaways

The main problem the WHO data hub is trying to solve is not a lack of health information, but the way that information is stored and used. Countries collect data on hospitals, diseases, medicines, health workers and patients, but those datasets can sit in systems that do not communicate with each other. That makes it harder to see where services are missing or to respond when conditions change. Bringing the data together could help governments decide where to place doctors, clinics, medicines and funding.

The platform could also support outbreak forecasting by allowing officials to identify changes across several indicators rather than relying on one dataset. The use of artificial intelligence may help process that information, but the value of the system will depend on the quality and frequency of data supplied by countries.

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National control is another issue because health information can include data that governments may not want managed outside their systems. WHO says each country will retain sovereignty over its information. If governments keep the platform updated and use its findings in budget decisions, the hub could make health planning more responsive across the 47-country region.